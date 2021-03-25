Vivo retools the 5G value with the X60 series: Zeiss cameras and gimbals in elegant housing
To separate itself further apart from the two, or not fall behind the OnePlus colab with Hasselblad, Vivo has now entered a partnership with Zeiss, too, the storied camera company that was also featured prominently on Nokia phones of yesteryear.
- 6.56" 120Hz FHD+ displays
- Snapdragon 870
- 8GB/128GB memory
- 48 MP main sensor with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 system (OIS for the Vivo X60)
- 13MP Ultrawide and 13MP 2x telephoto zoom cameras
- 4200mAh battery
- 33W fast charging
Besides the gimbal stabilization, Vivo prides itself in making these one of the thinnest and most elegant 5G handsets currently on the market (176 grams and 7.36 mm thin) with just a tiny 3.96mm front camera punch hole and ultra-narrow display bezels.
The other pride and glory, besides the newfangled cooperation with Zeiss for the camera optics on the X60 series, is the Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 system. One the top-end X60 Pro+ it is used for both the 50MP main camera with large Samsung GN1 sensor (sorry, no GN2) with wide f/1.57 aperture, and for the 48MP ultrawide camera that the X60 Pro and X60 use as their main cam.
The X60 Pro+ also upgrades the processor to the top-shelf Snapdragon 888, adds 5x periscope zoom camera, and features lenses with unique ZEISS T* Coating that "enhances light transmission and reduces reflections, effectively avoiding stray light, ghosting and other irrelevant image artifacts to significantly improve image quality." The other result from the colab? This pretty swirling bokeh style below:
All that added gimbal, chipset and camera jazz, however, will cost you quite a bit more than the X60 and X60 Pro, at the starting equivalent of $960. Fret not, though, as the top Pro+ model is only available in Asia for now.