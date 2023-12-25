Huawei’s Kirin is among the world’s top 5 chipmakers, Google’s Tensor has not yet been granted a seat
Those who absolutely detest Huawei will not be happy to learn that the Chinese player has achieved another success after the release of the hit Mate 60 Pro which sold like hotcakes in its homeland (a research company claimed that Huawei sold 1.6 million of the Mate 60 Pro in just six weeks).
After years of US sanctions and problems, now Huawei’s Kirin is among the top five global chipmakers (via Gizmochina).
More devices like the Mate X5 foldable phone and MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet have also received positive feedback from users in China, laying the ground for 2024 and the mid-range Nova 12 series, which will also pack Kirin processors.
Qualcomm. That’s the chipmaker company you’ve been expecting to see as “numero uno”, and they retain their dominance with a 40% market share. Apple follows behind in second place with a 31% share, driven by the iPhone 15 series. The bronze is reserved for MediaTek with a 15% share, and Samsung is fourth with a 7% market share. After Huawei, Unisoc comes in at sixth position with a 2% market share and Google’s Tensor SoC has also secured a 1% market share while ranking seventh on the list.
According to a Q3 2023 report by Counterpoint Research, chip maker Hisilicon (owned by Huawei) now holds fifth place with a 3% share of the chipset market globally. Of course, that’s on the 2023 Mate 60 series that packed the 5G-enabled Kirin 9000s chip and sold like crazy.
The other players
