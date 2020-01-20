Here's when your Huawei phone will receive Android 10 & EMUI 10
Flagships start receiving Android 10 this month
Starting later this month, users of the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will be able to download the update by heading to the Software Update menu inside the Settings app. This rollout schedule also applies to the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro in addition to the Huawei Nova 5T and the non-5G Huawei Mate 20 X.
In “later months” Huawei is planning to push out Android 10 to users of the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) and Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design. The older Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will follow alongside the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, and Mate RS Porsche Design.
Rounding out the long list of devices set to receive EMUI 10 are the budget and mid-range Huawei P30 Lite, Mate 20 Lite, Nova 4, Nova 4e, Nova Lite 3, P Smart (2019), P Smart+ (2019), P Smart Pro, and P Smart Z.
For those of you that aren’t yet aware, Huawei’s Android 10 update introduces an updated interface complete with new animations and support for Google’s gesture-based navigation system that’s paired with Dark Mode and improvements to both performance and security.
Huawei is also highlighting the introduction of a new feature called Multi-screen Collaboration which enables a seamless connection between Huawei laptops and smartphones, allowing users to control their phone from the computer and easily transfer files between the two.
1 Comment
1. alligator
Posts: 113; Member since: Jan 09, 2016
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):