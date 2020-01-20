Here's when your Huawei phone will receive Android 10 & EMUI 10

Flagships start receiving Android 10 this month



Rounding out the long list of devices set to receive EMUI 10 are the budget and mid-range Huawei P30 Lite, Rounding out the long list of devices set to receive EMUI 10 are the budget and mid-range Huawei P30 Lite, Mate 20 Lite , Nova 4, Nova 4e, Nova Lite 3, P Smart (2019), P Smart+ (2019), P Smart Pro, and P Smart Z.



For those of you that aren’t yet aware, Huawei’s Android 10 update introduces an updated interface complete with new animations and support for Google’s gesture-based navigation system that’s paired with Dark Mode and improvements to both performance and security.



Huawei is also highlighting the introduction of a new feature called Multi-screen Collaboration which enables a seamless connection between Huawei laptops and smartphones, allowing users to control their phone from the computer and easily transfer files between the two.