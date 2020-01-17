Android Huawei

Huawei's P40 inside joke trolls America

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 17, 2020, 4:21 PM
Huawei's P40 inside joke trolls America
Is Huawei trying to send a message to the country whose supply chain it is banned from? After all, what can be more American than referencing a Disney movie? According to a tweet from tipster Evan Blass, Huawei has given its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro codenames of Anna and Elsa respectively. If you're not a Disney fan or don't have any kids under 12, these are the sisters who star in Frozen and Frozen 2. Anna is a princess and Elsa is a Queen with the ability to create ice and snow from her fingertips and control it.

The Huawei P40 phones will be the latest "P-Series" handsets created by the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer. This series focuses on photography and the P40 should have three cameras on the back (primary, ultra-wide and a telephoto with 3x optical zoom). The module on the P40 Pro might carry four cameras (primary, ultra-wide, telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a Time of Flight sensor). A ceramic-cased premium version of the latter model is expected to feature the aforementioned four cameras and add a Macro camera for extreme closeups.

Commerce Department rule change could hurt Huawei even more


Huawei remains shutout from its U.S. supply chain and things could get worse if the Commerce Department revises the de minimis rule. Under this rule, the U.S. can still impose export controls on a foreign-made product if it contains more than 25% controlled U.S.-origin content by value. But the Trump administration is weighing a change that would lower the threshold from 25% to 10%. At that point, almost any product made overseas with any bit of American content would be under U.S. export control.


Last year's P30 series was the last of Huawei's flagship phones to be equipped with Google Mobile Services and Google Play Service. Since it cannot license the Google version of Android for its new phones, Huawei has been using an open-source version with its own AppGallery storefront. In other words, these devices cannot use Google apps like Search, the PlayStore, Gmail, Maps and more. In China, this doesn't really matter since most Google apps are banned inside the country anyway. Where this does impact the manufacturer is with its international sales outside of China.

The P40 series will be the first to launch with Huawei Mobile Services. CEO Charles Peng says, "We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem. Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready soon." Huawei is reportedly paying developers as much as $17,000 each to have their apps support HMS. The P40 will launch with an open-source version of Android 10 using Huawei's EMUI interface.

Even though the U.S. and China have signed Phase 1 of a trade deal between the two countries, there hasn't been any talk about removing Huawei from the Commerce Department's entity list. The manufacturer was placed on this list in the middle of May blocking access to the U.S. supply chain it spent $11 billion on in 2018. The U.S. considers Huawei to be a national security threat as American lawmakers fear that its devices contain backdoors that can send intelligence to Beijing. Huawei has denied this allegation repeatedly. It isn't clear whether the U.S. will use the company as a bargaining chip to obtain more favorable terms from China if the trade talks continue. President Donald Trump hinted that this could be the case less than a week after the ban started.

The head of Huawei's consumer unit, Richard Yu, said last month that the P40 and P40 Pro would be unveiled at the end of March. Tipster Blass says that the date will be March 26th.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5" 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990, Octa-core, 2860 MHz
  • Storage 128GB
  • Battery 5500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Metropolis75
Reply

1. Metropolis75

Posts: 198; Member since: Aug 28, 2012

I don't feel trolled.

posted on 50 min ago

maherk
Reply

2. maherk

Posts: 7054; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

I don't care what anyone says, but Huawei needs this political ban to be lifted for them to maintain the success they have had for years now. The reason why they were able to sell so much smartphones last year, was because the majority of their lineup did have Google Play Services. With their entire lineup not having this license, and now these new restrictions, I don't see them maintaining a top 3 spot for this year. Hopefully the ban will be lifted with the new tariffs deal, because whether you like Huawei or not, we need someone like them in this market. Competition is the best thing that could happen for any industry.

posted on 47 min ago

Alan01
Reply

3. Alan01

Posts: 660; Member since: Mar 21, 2012

Wait 3 to 5 business days. Regards, Alan

posted on 47 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
huawei-p40-pro-premium-edition-design-renders-leak
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back
huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year

Popular stories

samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless