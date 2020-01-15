Huawei P40 leaks out with punch-hole display, triple-camera setup



A lot of effort appears to have been made to reduce the overall thickness of bezels and it appears Huawei has paired everything with an aluminum frame. This is home to an accented power key and volume rocker on the right, and a bottom-firing speaker.



There's unfortunately no sign of a headphone jack, despite being present on the Huawei P30 last year. But hopefully the company has made up for this by including a noticeably larger batter, like several other brands.

Three rear cameras are part of the package

Huawei has implemented another big change on the rear of the phone by drastically increasing the size of the camera module – it’s now both longer and wider – but the overall number of sensors remains unchanged at three.

The left column is where these sits and, as things stand, the Huawei P40 is expected to use the same 52-megapixel main camera that’s rumored to be present on the Huawei P40 Pro. This will be accompanied by an unspecified ultra-wide-angle lens and presumably a 2x telephoto lens rather than a periscope implementation.



The right side, on the other hand, is home to a two-tone LED flash and the usual Leica branding, so customers know that Huawei has developed the sensors in partnership with the company.

Representing an important change in direction for the company’s flagships, Huawei has replaced the notched display with a punch-hole alternative that’s characterized by a hole in the corner. The latter is shaped like a pill and houses two selfie cameras.