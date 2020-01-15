Android Huawei

Huawei P40 leaks out with punch-hole display, triple-camera setup

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 15, 2020, 3:47 AM
Samsung has been dominating the headlines recently thanks to several leaks surrounding its upcoming flagships. But rival Huawei is quietly developing its own lineup of devices, and today 91Mobiles has obtained an official press render of the Huawei P40.

A punch-hole display but no headphone jack


Representing an important change in direction for the company’s flagships, Huawei has replaced the notched display with a punch-hole alternative that’s characterized by a hole in the corner. The latter is shaped like a pill and houses two selfie cameras. 

A lot of effort appears to have been made to reduce the overall thickness of bezels and it appears Huawei has paired everything with an aluminum frame. This is home to an accented power key and volume rocker on the right, and a bottom-firing speaker. 

There’s unfortunately no sign of a headphone jack, despite being present on the Huawei P30 last year. But hopefully the company has made up for this by including a noticeably larger batter, like several other brands.

Three rear cameras are part of the package


Huawei has implemented another big change on the rear of the phone by drastically increasing the size of the camera module – it’s now both longer and wider – but the overall number of sensors remains unchanged at three.

The left column is where these sits and, as things stand, the Huawei P40 is expected to use the same 52-megapixel main camera that’s rumored to be present on the Huawei P40 Pro. This will be accompanied by an unspecified ultra-wide-angle lens and presumably a 2x telephoto lens rather than a periscope implementation.

The right side, on the other hand, is home to a two-tone LED flash and the usual Leica branding, so customers know that Huawei has developed the sensors in partnership with the company.

3 Comments

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 547; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

......

posted on 45 min ago

fisher
Reply

2. fisher

Posts: 13; Member since: Jan 29, 2016

oh boy! if this thing just have google services

posted on 21 min ago

afjmd
Reply

3. afjmd

Posts: 27; Member since: Jan 16, 2017

you can always install it :)

posted on 17 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

