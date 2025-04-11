Huawei's Mate XT is actually selling well, new rumor reveals
You might have thought that the first tri-folding phone that Huawei showed back in September and then launched globally is just a gimmick, but it turns out this may not be the case. This super-expensive device retails for 3,500 euros, but still, according to a rumor from China, Huawei has already sold 400,000 units of the Mate XT.
Most of these 400,000 sales have to be local, though, as the Mate XT is a tough sell globally without Google services on board.
The Mate XT is the first tri-folding phone that unfolds into a 10.2-inch tablet. It comes equipped with a powerful triple camera system, including a 5.5x periscope telephoto, and a pretty hefty 5,600 mAh battery.
What do you think about the Mate XT? Would you buy a tri-fold without Google services and at 3,500 euros? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
In comparison, Samsung has sold about 2 million Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones since the launch of the foldable. Let's not forget, however, that the Galaxy Z Fold series has been half a decade in production versus the first-generation Mate XT.
In a folded state, the phone turns into a regular 6.4-inch bar smartphone with a thickness of around 12 mm. You can check out our detailed Huawei Mate XT review for a deep dive, but in a nutshell, it's a surprisingly useful and well-thought-out device.
