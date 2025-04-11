Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Huawei's Mate XT is actually selling well, new rumor reveals

Huawei
You might have thought that the first tri-folding phone that Huawei showed back in September and then launched globally is just a gimmick, but it turns out this may not be the case. This super-expensive device retails for 3,500 euros, but still, according to a rumor from China, Huawei has already sold 400,000 units of the Mate XT.

In comparison, Samsung has sold about 2 million Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones since the launch of the foldable. Let's not forget, however, that the Galaxy Z Fold series has been half a decade in production versus the first-generation Mate XT.

Most of these 400,000 sales have to be local, though, as the Mate XT is a tough sell globally without Google services on board.

The Mate XT is the first tri-folding phone that unfolds into a 10.2-inch tablet. It comes equipped with a powerful triple camera system, including a 5.5x periscope telephoto, and a pretty hefty 5,600 mAh battery.

In a folded state, the phone turns into a regular 6.4-inch bar smartphone with a thickness of around 12 mm. You can check out our detailed Huawei Mate XT review for a deep dive, but in a nutshell, it's a surprisingly useful and well-thought-out device.

What do you think about the Mate XT? Would you buy a tri-fold without Google services and at 3,500 euros? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
