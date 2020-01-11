Huawei's first foldable has generated nearly $500 million in sales
Last month, Samsung president Young Sohn electrified the smartphone industry when he said that his company had sold 1 million foldable Galaxy Fold units at nearly $2,000 a pop. Samsung later indicated that the figure was incorrect and a couple of days ago at CES, mobile chief DJ Koh said the actual number of Galaxy Fold units sold was in a range of 400,000 to 500,000. That means that the foldable generated nearly $1 billion in revenue for the company.
Huawei Mate Xs will feature Humaei Mobile Services and will be sold outside of China
Next month at MWC in Barcelona, Huawei is expected to introduce a refreshed version of the phone, the Huawei Mate Xs. This model should be equipped with the Kirin 990 5G chipset that packs more than 10.3 billion transistors in each chip. It also might support a faster 65W charging speed and feature Huawei Mobile Services replacing the Google Mobile Services that the company cannot license because of the U.S. supply chain ban. Huawei will reportedly offer this version of its foldable for sale outside of China giving the firm a shot at an even bigger payoff.
The delayed Motorola razr was originally expected to be launched on January 9th but was delayed. This seems to be the pattern with foldables as both the Galaxy Fold and Mate X were released months behind schedule. But while those two had issues that needed to be dealt with before they were made available for purchase, Motorola says that it pushed back the razr's release so that it could build more units to meet heavy demand. Some are skeptical about this story, especially since the delay seems to fit the pattern set by Samsung and Huawei's foldable devices. And Motorola has yet to announce a new release date.
The interesting question is whether Motorola will release the razr before February 11th when Samsung is expected to unveil its next foldable phone, the Galaxy Bloom. This device will also close around the horizontal axis like the razr and could be marketed toward female consumers. The most important thing about this bit of news is that it means the Galaxy Fold 2 will most likely sport a form factor similar to the Galaxy Fold. It is expected to sport flagship specs similar to the OG model but could be equipped with a real glass display.
2 Comments
1. DBozz
Posts: 139; Member since: Sep 19, 2019
posted on yesterday, 11:39 PM 2
2. iushnt
Posts: 3170; Member since: Feb 06, 2013
posted on 23 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):