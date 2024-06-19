HTC releases official introduction video for the new U24 Pro

I won't lie. I love my iPhone 15 Pro Max but I will confess that it is not my favorite phone of all time. That honor belongs to the HTC One (M8). HTC designed so many iconic phones over the years including the Touch Pro and Touch Diamond, the Xperia X1 (with a unique panel UI), the T-Mobile G1 (the first Android phone in the U.S.), and the Nexus One to name a few.





The Taiwan-based manufacturer lost its way after the One (M8) and has been limited to making Blockchain phones and mid-rangers. The latest model, the HTC U24 Pro, was introduced a week ago and the company has released a video introducing the device. The video runs for slightly more than a minute and a half and highlights the phone's features such as the 6.8-inch curved glass OLED display with a 1080 x 2436 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.













You know that HTC is really grasping at straws when one of the features it highlights for the U24 Pro is its "Shiny New Back." However, there is a triple rear camera array consisting of a 50MP Main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) to keep your videos from shaking all over the place. The 50MP Telephoto camera delivers 2x optical zoom, and we don't want to forget the 8MP Ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The HTC U24 Pro offers 4K video recording.





Of course there has to be some AI-based feature and the AI Photo Enhancer will improve the group photos you've taken by opening the eyes of those who closed theirs, and by repositioning the heads of subjects so they face the phone's camera. "Perfect Every Shot," says HTC. A feature called Viverse tracks your dance moves allowing them to be copied perfectly by two AR created avatars that flank you on each side.



The HTC U24 Pro features IP67 dust and water resistance. The 4600mAh battery supports 60W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The device will also help you save a friend or family member whose phone has a dying battery by offering them a reverse wireless charge. Heck, you can even charge a stranger's phone using the feature.







While not mentioned in the video, the HTC U24 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that can be expanded with the use of a microSD card. There even is a 3.5mm headphone jack which HTC also failed to make notice of in the video.





While the HTC U24 Pro will most likely not be available in the U.S., the device is priced at €564 ($606 USD) and TW$18,990 ($586) in HTC Taiwan's online store





I'd love to see HTC take another shot at the premium flagship market in the U.S. but it doesn't appear that the company has the willingness-nor the money-to attempt this.

