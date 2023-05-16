HTC U23 Pro press renders leak





One interesting rumor calls for the HTC U23 Pro to sport a 108MP primary camera on the rear. Three model numbers (2QC9100, 2QC9200, and 2QCB100) have surfaced.





This morning, we have some press renders of the device courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks) who has come full circle. In his tweet that included the renders, Blass points out that his very first leak involved an HTC handset. The renders show the HTC U23 Pro in two colors, light brown and white. Another version of the phone in gray was seen in a previous leak. The press renders also confirm the HTC U23 Pro moniker of the handset.









At one time HTC was considered among the top smartphone manufacturers in the world and was behind a number of iconic phones including the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1, the T-Mobile G1 (the first Android phone in the U.S.), the Nexus One, the HTC Touch Diamond and Touch Pro, and the fabulous HTC One (M7) and HTC One (M8). But the latter device represented the peak for HTC and the company soon lost its way as its later handsets failed to match up with other Android rivals, especially Samsung and even LG.



