HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th





The HTC U series used to be the branding used by the company to denote its flagship models; the last such model to be considered such was the HTC U12+ which was released in 2018. Two years later, HTC launched the U20 5G but with a Snapdragon 765G under the hood, this was more of a mid-range model. And it looks like the upcoming U23 Pro 5G also might not be equipped with a flagship chipset either.





The rumored specs for the U23 Pro 5G call for the device to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is not as powerful as Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The AMOLED display will have a 120Hz refresh rate although the screen size has yet to leak. The device will come with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 3.5mm earphone jack will be placed on the top of the phone.









The primary camera will be backed by a 108MP sensor, a 4600mAh battery will keep the lights on, and Android 13 will be pre-installed. Three versions of the HTC U23 Pro 5G with model numbers 2QC9100, 2QC9200, and 2QCB100 have been spotted. Despite the 108MP primary rear camera, the rumored specs appear to position the U23 Pro 5G as a mid-range handset.







This is the second time that we've seen HTC promote this phone by using the Viveverse logo. Viveverse is HTC's cross-platform "metaverse" offering made up of interactive apps, worlds, and games. Viveverse is accessible via smartphones, tablets, PCs, and HTC's Vive Flow VR glasses. All we can imagine is that the HTC U23 5G Pro will feature some VR support and capabilities.







We should know more on May 18th when HTC makes the U23 Pro 5G official. Stay tuned.

