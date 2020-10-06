September was HTC's best month all year
September 2020 was the best month since September 2019
September turned out to be the best month so far this year for HTC in terms of revenue. Its lineup of products and services generated NT$ 817 million, which works out to around $28.4 million in the US.
Despite representing one of HTC’s best months in recent history, revenue in September still dropped 35.94% when compared to September 2019. That is lower than the average drop this year – 48.71% – but it proves the company still has a long way to go.
The company, which recently switched CEOs, has not disclosed profitability for September but it has been bleeding money for years and that isn’t expected to change anytime soon. A full Q3 2020 report is expected later this year.
Moving forward the company is expected to continue pushing its downsized smartphone business and growing VR division, but a full turnaround still seems to be quite far down the road.