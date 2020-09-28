HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting
After Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei, it looks like HTC is readying its own foldable smartphone. Although HTC's foldable smartphone exists just on paper at the moment, the Taiwanese company seems to be interested in the concept.
The hinge mechanism is the first weird thing noticeable in the pictures. It protrudes outwards and while it might offer an additional layer of sturdiness to the phone, it's quite unpleasant for the eyes. But the biggest question mark is that HTC's device folds outwards, so the display will always be on the outside.
HTC's foldable smartphone doesn't seem to feature a secondary display like Motorola's new RAZR, but because it folds outwards, it should allow users to operate the phone without having to open it, at least in theory.
LetsGoDigital made a handful of renders based on the patent drawings filed by HTC, but the final device might not look like what we're seeing in these images. It's hard to say if HTC is still determined to launch its own foldable smartphone, but if it does, let's hope it comes up with a better concept.