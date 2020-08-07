HTC tumbles to new low ahead of first 5G smartphone launch
HTC only recently had one of its best months in almost a year, but new financial data shows that revenue collapsed dramatically in the month of July as the effects of a weakened smartphone business started to show again.
HTC's business continues to shrink
To make matters worse, July was not only the worst month of 2020 so far for HTC when it comes to revenue, but also the worst month on record in the company's entire 23-year history.
The release of the HTC Desire 20 Pro boosted revenues in June and with the HTC U20 5G around the corner, another temporary bounce is to be expected. The downside is that both of these products are limited to Taiwan.
Internationally, HTC has just launched the entry-level Wildfire E2. But again, that device is currently limited to one market – Russia.