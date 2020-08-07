Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Android

Galaxy Note 20 appears in Mystic Red, blue and pink colors in South Korea

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Aug 07, 2020, 2:44 AM
Galaxy Note 20 appears in Mystic Red, blue and pink colors in South Korea
Samsung has just released the new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on an online Unpacked event a couple of days ago. The flagships look great and pack great specs, sleek design and impressive cameras, along with the Notes’ signature S Pen. However, the South Korea-based tech giant has opted for a more mature color palette for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The Note 20 series are available in traditional colors such as black, white and gray, along with a Mystic Green color for the Note 20 and a stunning and interesting Mystic Bronze color, expected to be the most popular.


Now it seems that Samsung will not limit the Note 20 series to just those colors, at least for South Korea. Germany-based website Notebookcheck now reports that three new, exclusive colors have been leaked on Twitter. Reportedly, the three additional colors: blue, pink and red, will be available on South Korean carriers.


Rumor has it that these photos were taken in a Samsung store in South Korea and it’s possible that major carriers in South Korea will get their own exclusive color. The red is rumored to be reserved for Korea Telecom, the pink for LG Uplus and the blue for SK Telecom.

