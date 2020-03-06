HTC's 5G flagship can't come soon enough as revenues drop to historic low



But this year the company is preparing a big comeback. It hasn’t revealed many details yet, but HTC has confirmed that it’s preparing a 5G flagship, likely powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, for release later this year.

HTC largely exited the smartphone market last year following an abysmal 2018. The few devices it did launch, which are primarily aimed at the Indian market, seem to have been made by a third-party OEM under a licensing contract.