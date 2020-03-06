HTC Android

HTC's 5G flagship can't come soon enough as revenues drop to historic low

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 06, 2020, 3:26 PM

The first month of 2020 was pretty terrible for HTC but it turns out the second month was even worse. So much so that revenues hit an all-time low for the Taiwan-based company.

HTC generated an extremely disappointing $14 million (NT $0.42 billion) in February. That’s considerably less than the $21 million (NT $0.63 billion) recorded twelve months earlier and slightly lower than the previous historic low of $15 million (NT $0.44 billion) posted in July 2019.

The business shrank by 32.96% year-on-year and 12.38% month-on-month, but there are some positives to these figures. After years of freefalling, it seems as though HTC is finally on a path to stability.

Last year the average year-on-year decline sat at a whopping -57.82% and, although the figures so far this year are far from great, they do represent a massive improvement over 2019. Hopefully, the arrival of new products will help continue the path.

HTC largely exited the smartphone market last year following an abysmal 2018. The few devices it did launch, which are primarily aimed at the Indian market, seem to have been made by a third-party OEM under a licensing contract.

But this year the company is preparing a big comeback. It hasn’t revealed many details yet, but HTC has confirmed that it’s preparing a 5G flagship, likely powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, for release later this year.

5 Comments

HNIC215
Reply

5. HNIC215

Posts: 54; Member since: Oct 17, 2019

Man... HTC made some of my favorite smartphones of all time. It's a damn shame they fell off the way they did. Hope they can pull a miracle and create a worthy contender. Good luck!

posted on 1 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

4. Vancetastic

Posts: 2000; Member since: May 17, 2017

Too late, I'm afraid. Maybe they should try a whole new brand name. It's too bad, really. I really liked some of the old HTC devices.

posted on 32 min ago

oldtymer
Reply

3. oldtymer

Posts: 109; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

It should be a flip phone... I finally he's the raZr today... It is awesome... This is the future... Anyone who says it's not.. please try it out... It is life changing... Once they get rid of exclusivity... It's mine

posted on 50 min ago

jellmoo
Reply

2. jellmoo

Posts: 2729; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Okay... Seriously HTC... No... A 5G phone in a sea of other 5G devices with better marketing, carrier partnerships and brand recognition isn't going to work. Use nostalgia. Take the One M7/M8. Update it with more modern bezels and aspect ratio but the same stellar look and build, put upper mid range internals in it, give your software a much needed update, sell for a really reasonable price, and try and partner with some carriers. A good looking device in a sea of glass sandwiches with ridiculously ugly camera bumps that's sold at a goor price will resonate with people.

posted on 1 hour ago

midan
Reply

1. midan

Posts: 3318; Member since: Oct 09, 2017

"but HTC has confirmed that it’s preparing a 5G flagship, likely powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, for release later this year." End of the day it will be just another Android phone in the already crowded market and it won't sell because HTC doesn't have brand name anymore, they lost it many years ago. Even if the phone would be magically better than anything in the market, it wouldn't sell, too high price to just try some brand. People want brand they know and can trust. That's why HTC is in this situation.

posted on 1 hour ago

