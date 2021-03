HTC's good fortune ends; brand reports lowest monthly revenue on record

HTC's revenue numbers tumble to an all-time low









Moving forward, HTC is more or less in the same situation it has been in for several years now. There’s no real sign of its iconic smartphone business ever making the comeback loyal fans have dreamt of, and the world is still waiting for its VR business to make a positive impact on finances.

These results represent a massive year-on-year decline of 45.7% from the NT$ 419 million reported in February 2020 too. On a month-on-month basis, the numbers are even worse with HTC's total revenue falling almost 54% from the results posted in January. Thus, it seems the recently launched Wildfire E Lite and Desire 21 Pro 5G had little impact.

After reporting three months of consecutive revenue growth at the start of 2021, former smartphone giant HTC went back to its old ways last month and experienced a huge sales drop.The shortest month of the year saw HTC rake in just NT$ 228 million ($8.06 million) in revenue, the lowest number on record . Until now, HTC's worst month on record was July 2020, when it reported NT$ 284 million and there was hope its first 5G smartphone would turn things around (spoiler: it didn't).