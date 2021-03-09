HTC's good fortune ends; brand reports lowest monthly revenue on record
The shortest month of the year saw HTC rake in just NT$ 228 million ($8.06 million) in revenue, the lowest number on record. Until now, HTC's worst month on record was July 2020, when it reported NT$ 284 million and there was hope its first 5G smartphone would turn things around (spoiler: it didn't).
Moving forward, HTC is more or less in the same situation it has been in for several years now. There’s no real sign of its iconic smartphone business ever making the comeback loyal fans have dreamt of, and the world is still waiting for its VR business to make a positive impact on finances.