HTC's new budget-friendly smartphone, the Wildfire E lite, goes official

HTC is carefully choosing what products to launch on the market and where to make them available. After reporting another growth for the third month in a row, HTC decided that the best move would be to launch a budget-friendly smartphone.The Wildfire E lite has been officially introduced in Russia and South Africa, but it might be released in other countries too. This is a $100 smartphone, so don't expect any premium features. In fact, the Wildfire E lite is so underpowered that HTC had to put Android 10 Go Edition on it, a simplified version of Google's Android OS meant for the most affordable smartphones.Speaking of hardware, the Wildfire E lite is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB expandable storage. Also, the entry-level handset sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display and a dual-camera setup (8MP+0.3MP).The rest of the phone's specs include a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,000 mAh battery. Surprisingly, HTC managed to fit in a fingerprint scanner on the back, something that we don't usually find in a low-end smartphone.