HTC's new budget-friendly smartphone, the Wildfire E lite, goes official
The Wildfire E lite has been officially introduced in Russia and South Africa, but it might be released in other countries too. This is a $100 smartphone, so don't expect any premium features. In fact, the Wildfire E lite is so underpowered that HTC had to put Android 10 Go Edition on it, a simplified version of Google's Android OS meant for the most affordable smartphones.
The rest of the phone's specs include a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,000 mAh battery. Surprisingly, HTC managed to fit in a fingerprint scanner on the back, something that we don't usually find in a low-end smartphone.