Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View
HTC Android Official 5G

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G quietly goes official: 90Hz display, 48MP camera, massive battery

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 13, 2021, 1:52 AM
HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G quietly goes official: 90Hz display, 48MP camera, massive battery
For the first time in many years, HTC has reported revenue growth for two consecutive months. That's a good excuse for the Taiwanese company to start the new year with a smartphone launch. Leaked several days ago, the Desire 21 Pro 5G silently made its debut in Taiwan early this week.

As the name suggests, the Desire 21 Pro 5G is just a mid-range smartphone, although one that's priced pretty high. Customers in Taiwan can pick this one up for the equivalent of roughly $430, MySmartPrice reports. Of course, the phone's price in the US might be different, but we don't know HTC's plans regarding Desire 21 Pro 5G's arrival in the States.

Specs-wise, HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is quite decent for a mid-end device. The main highlight of the smartphone is probably the 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two others for depth and macro. Also, the Desire 21 Pro 5G has a no less impressive 16-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

On the inside, we've learned that HTC packed a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. The large 6.7-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display features support for 90Hz refresh rate, making it the first of its kind wearing HTC's brand.

Unfortunately, HTC's Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone ships with Android 10 onboard. On the bright side, it does include a huge 5,000 mAh battery that features 18W charging support.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's 'next flagship product' is confirmed to use first-of-its-kind AMD GPU
Popular stories
Exynos 2100 is official: Samsung's Arm-based chip means business
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless