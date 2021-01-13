HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G quietly goes official: 90Hz display, 48MP camera, massive battery
Specs-wise, HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is quite decent for a mid-end device. The main highlight of the smartphone is probably the 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two others for depth and macro. Also, the Desire 21 Pro 5G has a no less impressive 16-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
On the inside, we've learned that HTC packed a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. The large 6.7-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display features support for 90Hz refresh rate, making it the first of its kind wearing HTC's brand.
Unfortunately, HTC's Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone ships with Android 10 onboard. On the bright side, it does include a huge 5,000 mAh battery that features 18W charging support.