Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View
HTC

HTC has reported revenue growth for the second consecutive month

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 12, 2021, 2:33 PM
HTC has reported revenue growth for the second consecutive month
The HTC U11

It’s that time of the month when we review HTC’s latest revenue numbers and brace for disappointment. But in an unexpected twist, this time the Taiwan-based brand has positive news to report.

HTC experienced growth in November and December 2020


For the last month of 2020, HTC reported NT$615 million ($21.96 million) in unaudited consolidated revenue. That’s a small increase of 1.02% versus the same period a year earlier, much better than the median decline of 42.03% experienced throughout 2020.

The impact of the all-important annual holiday season was visible in HTC’s latest numbers too. In comparison to November, the company’s monthly sales numbers climbed a decent 10.68%.

As a direct result of these results, December has become the second-consecutive month that HTC has posted both month-on-month and, more importantly, year-on-year growth.

The last time HTC reported two consecutive months of year-on-year revenue growth was four years ago, specifically February and March 2017 before the launch of the flagship HTC U11.

Whether or not these positive trends continue into 2021 will remain to be seen. But at the moment, it seems HTC is mostly focused on its lineup of VR products rather than the smartphone segment, despite the occasional launch.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's 'next flagship product' is confirmed to use first-of-its-kind AMD GPU
Popular stories
Exynos 2100 is official: Samsung's Arm-based chip means business
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless