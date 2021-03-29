How to take a screenshot on iPad

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Press the power button and the volume up button at the same time to take a screenshot Does your iPad have a circular Home button? If so, do this instead .

When you wish to take a screenshot of whatever's on your iPad screen, simply press the iPad's power button and volume up button at the same time, then quickly release them. This works on all newer







Alternatively , if you're using the Home button, press it and the power button at the same, to take a screenshot.







When you wish to take a screenshot of whatever's on your iPad screen, simply press the iPad's power button and volume up button at the same time, then quickly release them. This works on all newer iPad Pro models, as well as the 2020 iPad Air. Alternatively, if you're using the budget 2020 iPad or any other model that has a circular Home button, press it and the power button at the same time, to take a screenshot. Once you've quickly pressed and released both buttons the iPad's screen will flash, signifying that a screenshot was taken. Following that, the screenshot you just took will appear in a popup window on the bottom left corner of the screen, staying there for a few seconds.









Tap the popup window to edit the screenshot

You can tap the screenshot popup while it's still in the bottom left corner of the screen, in order to edit it. Use your finger or an



You don't need to do anything more, in which case the screenshot is saved to Photos. But if you wish to edit the screenshot right now, you can tap the screenshot popup while it's still in the bottom left corner of the screen, in order to edit it. Use your finger or an Apple Pencil to draw over the screenshot with the variety of markers at your disposal.




