How to take a screenshot on iPad
Taking a screenshot is one of those things. Here is how to quickly and easily take a screenshot on iPad and even edit it.
Press the power button and the volume up button at the same time to take a screenshot
Does your iPad have a circular Home button? If so, do this instead.
When you wish to take a screenshot of whatever's on your iPad screen, simply press the iPad's power button and volume up button at the same time, then quickly release them. This works on all newer iPad Pro models, as well as the 2020 iPad Air.
, if you're using the budget 2020 iPad or any other model that has a circular Home button, press it and the power button at the same, to take a screenshot.
Once you've quickly pressed and released both buttons the iPad's screen will flash, signifying that a screenshot was taken. Following that, the screenshot you just took will appear in a popup window on the bottom left corner of the screen, staying there for a few seconds.
You don't need to do anything more, in which case the screenshot is saved to Photos. But if you wish to edit the screenshot right now, you can...
You can tap the screenshot popup while it's still in the bottom left corner of the screen, in order to edit it. Use your finger or an Apple Pencil to draw over the screenshot with the variety of markers at your disposal.
Tap the popup window to edit the screenshot
You can also crop the screenshot by holding and dragging any of its highlighted corners. To undo or redo any actions, use the two buttons left of the drawing tools. To add text, use the plus button on the right.
When you're finished editing your iPad screenshot, either tap Done and save it to Photos, or tap the Share button on the top right corner of the display to send it to a friend.
That's pretty much it! Now you know how to take a screenshot on your iPad, edit it, share it or save it for later use.