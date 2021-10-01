How to stop iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera from auto switching to macro mode

How to stop iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera from auto switching to macro mode1
As you might know, Cinematic mode is a hit or miss - it's reminiscent of the first iteration of Portrait mode when this feature was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus. However, what also seems to be a hit-or-miss is macro photography on the iPhone 13 Pro.
iPhone 13 Pro doesn't let you choose when to use macro mode
A great example of that is when you want to get closer to your subject but maintain a nice bokeh that the main big camera sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro is capable of. Or what if you want to get close and then get even closer with the dedicated 3x telephoto camera for an even more artistic shot? That's technically impossible. Or is it?
Disable the ultra-wide-angle camera macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
1. Macro mode 2. Primary camera 3. Telephoto camera
All you need to do in order to literally force the iPhone 13 Pro to use its primary or telephoto camera when you want to get close is to cover the ultra-wide-angle camera with your finger!
Again it's not ideal, but don't worry too much about it! Apple's promised to push a software update that will allow you to choose whether you want the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to switch to their ultra-wide-angle cameras automatically or not. We assume and hope this will come with the next iOS update.
Apple has a good track record when it comes to fixing software issues, so you just need to be patient. But until then - put your finger over the iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera for better pictures... I guess?!