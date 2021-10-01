How to stop iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera from auto switching to macro mode

iPhone 13 Pro doesn't let you choose when to use macro mode





Disable the ultra-wide-angle camera macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max





1. Macro mode 2. Primary camera 3. Telephoto camera

All you need to do in order to literally force the iPhone 13 Pro to use its primary or telephoto camera when you want to get close is to cover the ultra-wide-angle camera with your finger!









Is this ideal? It isn't. However, it's tested, and it works! MaxTech first noticed the trick on YouTube, and after conducting our own little test (refer to the photos above), this "feature" is certainly a pro tip that many enthusiasts will find useful. Again it's not ideal, but don't worry too much about it! Apple's promised to push a software update that will allow you to choose whether you want the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to switch to their ultra-wide-angle cameras automatically or not. We assume and hope this will come with the next iOS update.



Apple has a good track record when it comes to fixing software issues, so you just need to be patient. But until then - put your finger over the iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera for better pictures... I guess?!