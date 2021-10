How to stop iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera from auto switching to macro mode

iPhone 13 Pro doesn't let you choose when to use macro mode





All you need to do in order to literally force the iPhone 13 Pro to use its primary or telephoto camera when you want to get close is to cover the ultra-wide-angle camera with your finger!









Is this ideal? It isn't. However, it's tested, and it works! MaxTech first noticed the trick on YouTube, and after conducting our own little test (refer to the photos above), this "feature" is certainly a pro tip that many enthusiasts will find useful. Apple's promised to push a software update that will allow you to choose whether you want the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to switch to their ultra-wide-angle cameras automatically or not. We assume and hope this will come with the next iOS update.



Apple has a good track record when it comes to fixing software issues, so you just need to be patient. But until then - put your finger over the iPhone 13 Pro's ultra-wide camera for better pictures... I guess?!

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are certainly amongst the best camera phones of 2021 . The brand new sensors on Apple's latest flagships, as well as newly added tricks like Cinematic mode and macro photography, only make the already improved and reliable cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro better.As you might know, Cinematic mode is a hit or miss - it's reminiscent of the first iteration of Portrait mode when this feature was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus . However, what also seems to be a hit-or-miss is macro photography on the iPhone 13 Pro.It has nothing to do with the quality of the pictures. In fact, our early tests show that the macro quality on iPhone 13 Pro is satisfactory and will certainly be able to go toe to toe with Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra Ironically, the problem with the macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro comes not when you want to use it, but when you don't want to use it. The iPhone 13 Pro switches to macro mode automatically, like some Android flagships that use their ultra-wide-angle cameras for this trick.The thing is that you don't always want to use macro mode, even if you are getting quite close to your subject. Macro mode makes for a completely different style of pictures. Yes, you can getclose -closer than with the primary camera on the iPhone 13 Pro. However, this mode also distorts the edges of the image, and some photos start to look worse instead of more attractive.A great example of that is when you want to get closer to your subject but maintain a nice bokeh that the main big camera sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro is capable of. Or what if you want to get close and then get evenwith the dedicated 3x telephoto camera for an even more artistic shot? That's technically impossible. Or is it?