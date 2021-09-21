Future iPhone 13 update will add option to disable automatic macro mode

As I mentioned in my video, the iPhones’ macro mode is great, but you can’t manually switch out.



Apple’s told me "A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video” pic.twitter.com/n94WA5gdaj — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 21, 2021





For the time being, owners of the iPhone 13 Pro will have to get used to shooting objects in macro mode or from further away. This does only apply to photos, though, so there’s at least that.Video fanatics can open the Settings app, head to the Camera section, and enable ‘Lock Camera’ to halt all automatic camera switching while recording video. Presumably, that’s where the eventual photos option will be located.