Future iPhone 13 update will add option to disable automatic macro mode

Future iPhone 13 update will add option to disable automatic macro mode0
You'll soon be able to stop the iPhone 13 Pro switching to macro mode
While the new macro camera mode is a welcome addition on the iPhone 13 cameras, the issue is that it’s not optional. Users can’t currently take close-up shots of something without entering macro mode.
Apple told YouTuber Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee that “A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video.”
As I mentioned in my video, the iPhones’ macro mode is great, but you can’t manually switch out.— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 21, 2021
Apple’s told me "A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video” pic.twitter.com/n94WA5gdaj
Video fanatics can open the Settings app, head to the Camera section, and enable ‘Lock Camera’ to halt all automatic camera switching while recording video. Presumably, that’s where the eventual photos option will be located.