Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung How-to

How to remove pop-up ads from your Samsung Galaxy phone

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 10, 2021, 4:56 AM
How to remove pop-up ads from your Samsung Galaxy phone
We've all been there - an app we installed, or a phone we bought, even ones from a carrier, start showing pop-up ads that range from mildly annoying to extremely infuriating. Whether these are persistent notifications advertising something or Chrome tabs that just won't close, the pop-up ads are not originating from your Samsung Galaxy or other Android phone.

They are rather appearing due to an app or an extension you have recently downloaded, or that comes preinstalled, and bring income to developers, hence why they are so persistent. Fret not, however, as there is a way to ditch them, even if you are inundated.

How to get rid of pop ads on your Samsung Galaxy phone


  1. Enter Safe Mode by holding the power key, then tap and hold the red Power off virtual button until Safe mode appears to tap.
  2. Another way to boot up in Safe mode on your Galaxy is to hold the volume down button during the Samsung logo display while the phone restarts.



  3. While in Safe mode, go to Settings > Apps, and sort the list by most recently installed or updated.



  4. Remove the last installed or updated app, then restart the phone normally by holding the power key to exit Safe mode.



  5. If the pop-up ads haven't disappeared, repeat the app uninstall procedure until you find the app responsible for the marketing blitz.

The reasoning behind powering up your Samsung Galaxy or another Android phone in Safe mode is that in that state running of third-party apps, extensions and so on, is restricted. This way, you can safely navigate to the Settings' Apps section, sort the apps by the last updated or installed, and start searching for the guilty app.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record
Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless