How to make your phone louder

How to make your Android phone louder

Set the volume for media, alarm and ringer to the maximum

Check if your phone has a built-in equalizer and use it

A mistake people often do is only raise the volume for Android media playback, which doesn't affect the alarm or ringer volume levels – those remain quiet. Here's how to raise the volume of all three...Click on one of your phone's volume keys and you'll see a volume indicator popup appear. It should look similarly or exactly like the one shown here:Before this popup goes away, tap its Settings button (see screenshot above) and the three separate volume controls for media, alarm and ringer will appear. Slide all three to their maximum and see if this makes your phone loud enough.Some smartphones, for example those made by Samsung come with built-in sound equalizers. You can use those to boost your phone's volume. If you're using a Samsung phone, here's exactly how to do that…Slide your finger from the top of your screen to reveal your quick settings, then tap the gear icon to open Settings.Now that you're in your phone's Settings menu, tap "Sounds and vibration", then scroll down and tap "Sound quality and effects".If there's an "Equalizer" option here, you're in luck! Tap it. Then adjust the equalizer as shown below, which will boost the higher frequencies of your Samsung phone's speaker, at the expense of sound quality.