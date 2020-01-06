How and when to watch the Galaxy S11 (S20) Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco









It could be that Samsung is saving February 20 as the release date, that would be pretty swell, but in either case, the teaser is not as cryptic as Samsung would have liked it to be due to the numerous leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S11 family that may end up being titled Galaxy S20.





We can see the rectangular camera island replacing one of the "A" letters in Samsung, and a rhombus for the second "A" in the company's name that may be representing the clamshell foldable that Samsung is rumored to reveal together with its spring flagships.





In addition, the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones are expected to make a cameo with improved battery life but, unfortunately, without the trendy noise-cancellation utility, according to the latest tip:







Galaxy Buds+ does not have noise reduction, but it improves battery life, sound quality and fast charging. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 6 януари 2020 г.







How and when to watch the Galaxy S11 (S20) and Fold 2 Unpacked event live stream









Samsung sent us a press release detailing its new flagships' announcement date and time, asking us to prepare for an event in San Francisco on February 11 at 11am PST | 2pm ET | 7PM GMT | 8PM CET | 9PM EET.





In case you are wondering, that's 11am on the West Coast, and as late as 2pm on the East Coast, meaning that nobody will have to get up early for the announcement. As to how to watch it, well, just click on the video above when time comes, and the live stream will unfold in front of your very eyes.





One phrase that caught our attention in the press release from Samsung is the enigmatic:









Well, given that Samsung just confirmed it is gearing up for a huge release that will purportedly set the trend for the next "decade," the off-brand rumor that it may call the family Galaxy S20 to mark the beginning of said decade of change, doesn't sound all that crazy now. We'll just have to wait and see.









Galaxy S11 (S20) specs, prices and release date rumors, when is the S11 coming out?













Samsung could have gone with the date of February 20 in this very 2020 year for the announcement of what may be called Galaxy S20. That would have been a lot of twenties to remember, but it chose the date of February 11 for the announcement event, as you can see in its teaser video above.