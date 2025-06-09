Honor’s next phone is a bit too traditional, but it should be very cheap
The upcoming X6c isn’t particularly interesting, except for one key feature that sets it apart from previous models.
Honor X6c | Image credit: YTCHB
The entry-level and mid-range segments of the smartphone market are very competitive because of the large number of new devices that are coming out every week. Not only that, but customers are now holding on to their phones for a longer time than in the past.
Honor is one of the many phone makers that are trying to compete with more established brands like Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi. The newly introduced Honor 400 series is a pure example of how the Chinese company is improving its products in an attempt to gain more market share from the competition.
The X-series is Honor’s lineup of more affordable smartphones. Despite being cheaper, these phones still offer great value for money and feature a premium look more often than not.
The next phone in the X-series is Honor X6c, a device that hasn’t been announced yet. However, several high-resolution renders of the phone have already been leaked, alongside key specs.
At first glance, Honor X6c feels like an average, yet very stylish, affordable smartphone, so the success of the phone might come down to whether or not Honor will price this competitively.
Honor X6c | Image credit: YTECHB
For tech-savvy, Honor X6c uses a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor, which is paired with 6/8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a very decent 6.61-inch TFT LCD display with 1604 x 720 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
As far as the camera is concerned, the report claims the phone comes with a standard dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a much smaller QVGA snapper. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
Honor X6c is powered by a 5,300 mAh battery with 35W wired charging speed support. The phone will also feature IP64 rating and will ship with Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15.
On paper, Honor X6c feels like a dumbed down version of its bigger brother, Honor X7c, which made its debut on the market back in October. The former has slightly smaller display, battery, and camera, as well as a different chipset.
What sets the Honor X6c apart from the previous model is the AI button on the left side. All in all, the X6c should be more affordable than the X7c judging by the leaked specs. Just for reference, Honor X7c costs around €150, the upcoming model should be even cheaper.
