Honor’s next phone is a bit too traditional, but it should be very cheap

The entry-level and mid-range segments of the smartphone market are very competitive because of the large number of new devices that are coming out every week. Not only that, but customers are now holding on to their phones for a longer time than in the past.

For tech-savvy, Honor X6c uses a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor, which is paired with 6/8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a very decent 6.61-inch TFT LCD display with 1604 x 720 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.



As far as the camera is concerned, the report claims the phone comes with a standard dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a much smaller QVGA snapper. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.



Honor X6c is powered by a 5,300 mAh battery with 35W wired charging speed support. The phone will also feature IP64 rating and will ship with Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15.



On paper, Honor X6c feels like a dumbed down version of its bigger brother, Honor X7c, which made its debut on the market back in October. The former has slightly smaller display, battery, and camera, as well as a different chipset.



