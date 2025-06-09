Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Honor’s next phone is a bit too traditional, but it should be very cheap

The upcoming X6c isn’t particularly interesting, except for one key feature that sets it apart from previous models.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Honor
Honor X6c
Honor X6c | Image credit: YTCHB
The entry-level and mid-range segments of the smartphone market are very competitive because of the large number of new devices that are coming out every week. Not only that, but customers are now holding on to their phones for a longer time than in the past.

Honor is one of the many phone makers that are trying to compete with more established brands like Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi. The newly introduced Honor 400 series is a pure example of how the Chinese company is improving its products in an attempt to gain more market share from the competition.

The X-series is Honor’s lineup of more affordable smartphones. Despite being cheaper, these phones still offer great value for money and feature a premium look more often than not.

The next phone in the X-series is Honor X6c, a device that hasn’t been announced yet. However, several high-resolution renders of the phone have already been leaked, alongside key specs.

At first glance, Honor X6c feels like an average, yet very stylish, affordable smartphone, so the success of the phone might come down to whether or not Honor will price this competitively.

Honor’s next phone is a bit too traditional, but it should be very cheap
Honor X6c | Image credit: YTECHB

For tech-savvy, Honor X6c uses a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor, which is paired with 6/8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a very decent 6.61-inch TFT LCD display with 1604 x 720 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

As far as the camera is concerned, the report claims the phone comes with a standard dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a much smaller QVGA snapper. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Honor X6c is powered by a 5,300 mAh battery with 35W wired charging speed support. The phone will also feature IP64 rating and will ship with Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15.

On paper, Honor X6c feels like a dumbed down version of its bigger brother, Honor X7c, which made its debut on the market back in October. The former has slightly smaller display, battery, and camera, as well as a different chipset.

What sets the Honor X6c apart from the previous model is the AI button on the left side. All in all, the X6c should be more affordable than the X7c judging by the leaked specs. Just for reference, Honor X7c costs around €150, the upcoming model should be even cheaper.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

ChatGPT might eventually challenge Google Search, but the AI platform has a long way to go
ChatGPT might eventually challenge Google Search, but the AI platform has a long way to go
At $160 off, the JBL Boombox 3 hits its lowest price of 2025 in this flash deal
At $160 off, the JBL Boombox 3 hits its lowest price of 2025 in this flash deal
Samsung feels the pressure to develop and build its next-gen RAM chip earlier than planned
Samsung feels the pressure to develop and build its next-gen RAM chip earlier than planned
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to continue trend of disappointing batteries
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to continue trend of disappointing batteries
Huawei delays production of its next AI accelerator as Nvidia plans a way to enter China
Huawei delays production of its next AI accelerator as Nvidia plans a way to enter China
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless