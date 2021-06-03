Honor's upcoming X20 mid-ranger looks like an Oppo and runs Google apps

Is the Honor X20/SE joining the Honor 50 series launch





The Honor 50 series is proof of that since they strongly resemble the P50 series of phones, at least as far as the rear camera design is concerned. Honor is holding an event on Wednesday, June 16, to unveil the Honor 50 Series - the first Honor phones with support for Google Mobile Services since the US trade embargo. We expect to see three phones - the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and the flagship-grade Honor 50 Pro+.The first to are expected to be powered by the above-mentioned Snapdragon 778G chip, while the Pro+ is confirmed to come with the latest and greatest from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 888.Cameras have always been a focus of Honor phones, ever since the days the company was run by Huawei, and this isn't going to change. We expect to see multiple camera sensors, including an ultra-wide and a telephoto zoom lens on the higher-end models.Surprises are also possible since Huawei is expected to use Sony 's brand new IMX 800 1-inch sensor in the Huawei P50 series , teased yesterday. Yes - Huawei and Honor are two different companies, but we still expect their phones to use more or less similar hardware.The Honor 50 series is proof of that since they strongly resemble the P50 series of phones, at least as far as the rear camera design is concerned.

The image shows a 64MP main camera, and two other sensors. One of them should be an ultra-wide-angle camera, while the third one is unknown.There's a chance Honor's decided to make a proper flagship phone but this is rather unlikely because the design of the Honor X20 resembles a mid-range smartphone rather than a flagsahip.