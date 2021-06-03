Honor's upcoming X20 mid-ranger looks like an Oppo and runs Google apps
Now, that's a thing of the past! Joining the long-anticipated Honor 50 series is a gaming device named the Honor X20. The leaked image and information don't reveal too much, but they look reassuring.
An additional comment made by the leakster suggests that the phone might come in two variants - a regular X20 and an Honor X20 SE (pictured), which will probably come with a set of more modest internals.
As of now, the processor powering the Honor 20 is unknown, but the logic points towards an upper mid-range Qualcomm processor, likely the Snapdragon 778G - the one that's going to power the vanilla Honor 50.
There's a chance Honor's decided to make a proper flagship phone but this is rather unlikely because the design of the Honor X20 resembles a mid-range smartphone rather than a flagsahip.
Is the Honor X20/SE joining the Honor 50 series launch
Honor is holding an event on Wednesday, June 16, to unveil the Honor 50 Series - the first Honor phones with support for Google Mobile Services since the US trade embargo. We expect to see three phones - the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and the flagship-grade Honor 50 Pro+.
The first to are expected to be powered by the above-mentioned Snapdragon 778G chip, while the Pro+ is confirmed to come with the latest and greatest from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 888.
Cameras have always been a focus of Honor phones, ever since the days the company was run by Huawei, and this isn't going to change. We expect to see multiple camera sensors, including an ultra-wide and a telephoto zoom lens on the higher-end models.
The Honor 50 series is proof of that since they strongly resemble the P50 series of phones, at least as far as the rear camera design is concerned.