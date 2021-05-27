Google-equipped Honor 50 Pro+ flagship killer to offer 100W SuperCharge tech

Google's back on Honor









We are genuinely excited to have Honor back on the competitive side of the smartphone world, as this will put some pressure on literally every other brand that's competing on basically every price segment. Just a few days ago, Honor Germany confirmed the Honor 50 series of phones are coming out soon, and they'll have full support of Google's Mobile Services. This hasn't been seen on a Huawei or Honor flagship since the Huawei P30 Pro , which was wildly successful.This means apps like Google Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Drive, and of course, the Google Play Store are coming back to Honor smartphones! With this, the budget, mid-range, and flagship market competition will suddenly heat up since Honor was known for delivering excellent devices at a competitive price before the US trade ban.Qualcomm confirmed the Snapdragon 778G will be powering the Honor 50 & Honor 50 Pro just a few days ago. Not only has Qualcomm resumed its relationship with Honor, but the chipmaker is debuting this brand new processor exactly on the Honor 50 series, which might make it a contender for the best mid-range phone of the year!As far as the flagship Honor 50 Pro+ is concerned, we expect to see a Snapdragon 888, which will replace the Kirin chips used in Honor flagship phones so far. If it wasn't clear - Honor's here to play, and make one of the best Android phones of 2021.

Speaking of power, all Honor 50 models are also expected to feature seriously powerful camera hardware, staying true to their legacy from the days when the brand was run by Huawei and Leica experts (which are said to be splitting up soon).