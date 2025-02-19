Honor teases a new Alpha Plan for AI dominance

Sunday, 2 March, 16:30-17:30 CET

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower Hotel





Honor already has Gemini baked in the latest Magic 7 Pro flagship but the company also uses the infamous DeepSeek Chinese LLM in its YOYO assistant. So, this could go various ways.If you want to check out these new AI solutions, Honor will be showing them in Barcelona at Stand 3H10 in Hall 3 at Fira Gran Via. Of course, you don't have to plan a Eurotrip just for that, as our team will be present and reporting everything happening at the MWC. So, stay tuned and be sure to check PhoneArena regularly.