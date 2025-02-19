Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Honor
Honor teases a new Alpha Plan for AI dominance
Smartphones are already an integral part of our lives, and in the past couple of years, artificial intelligence took over pretty much every area it could reach with its tiny virtual hands. Smartphones included. We have Gemini-powered phones, Galaxy AI devices, and Apple Intelligence, of course.

Now, Honor joins the party with a brand new plan that the company teased. The Honor Alpha Plan will be unveiled during the biggest forum for mobile innovations, the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona.

So, what exactly is this Alpha Plan? We don't know for sure, but the event is scheduled for Sunday, 2 March, 16:30-17:30 CET at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower Hotel. However, we have tiny snippets of info and corporate slang to give us a broad idea of this new strategy.

Honor says that "Alpha" represents the pioneering spirit that drives exploration into uncharted territories and exceptional performance that surpasses benchmarks through active innovation and strategic foresight.

In contrast, "Beta" is steady market-following returns, but Honor doesn't want this boring "Beta" approach, obviously. Whether or not the Chinese company will be able to deliver on its promises to be "a trailblazer in the tech industry and drive innovation forward" remains to be seen.

But let's get back to the AI portion. Another snippet of information Honor shares about its Alpha Plan concerns building an open-collaborative AI ecosystem with third-party global partners. That sounds promising and probably involves using other big LLMs such as Gemini.

Honor already has Gemini baked in the latest Magic 7 Pro flagship but the company also uses the infamous DeepSeek Chinese LLM in its YOYO assistant. So, this could go various ways.  

If you want to check out these new AI solutions, Honor will be showing them in Barcelona at Stand 3H10 in Hall 3 at Fira Gran Via. Of course, you don't have to plan a Eurotrip just for that, as our team will be present and reporting everything happening at the MWC. So, stay tuned and be sure to check PhoneArena regularly.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

