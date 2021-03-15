Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android honor

Huawei's former subsidiary Honor may launch a Snapdragon 888 flagship with Google services this July

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 15, 2021, 11:59 AM
Huawei's former subsidiary Honor may launch a Snapdragon 888 flagship with Google services this July
Honor, which is no longer owned by Huawei, could release a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-fueled smartphone in July, according to a Chinese outlet (translated here).

The rumor hardly comes as a surprise, as Honor's CEO George Zhao has already confirmed the company's plans to release flagship phones to compete with Apple and Huawei.

Honor is seemingly no longer subject to the same restrictions as Huawei. In January, the newly independent company signed deals with Qualcomm and other components suppliers including Samsung, Intel, AMD, and Sony. The company is also in talks with Google to bring Android back to its phones. 

Honor's Snapdragon 888 phone will apparently be a part of the Magic series and it will feature high-end specs.

Today's report also suggests that Honor plans to release two flagship phones a year, kind of like how Huawei launches the Mate and P series.

Per an earlier leak, the manufacturer also plans to unveil a foldable smartphone this year, which will also be a part of the Magic range. Honor will reportedly procure the phone's display from Samsung. 

Under Huawei, Honor largely used to focus on affordable handsets, but it is now taking a new direction. The Snapdragon 888-fueled phone would be the company's first true flagship as a new entity, as the recently released Honor V40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. 

The international variant of the handset is supposedly about to be released in Europe, and it will likely come with Google's official version of Android. This implies that the forthcoming flagship will also offer the full Android experience.

Snapdragon 888's production has been impacted because of a components shortage and it could potentially delay the launch of Honor's rumored flagship. Honor's CEO has already said that his company has been affected by the global chip crunch.

