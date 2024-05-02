The Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design is official with 5000 nits peak brightness

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Honor and Porsche have once again joined forces to put out another limited edition luxury version inside the Magic lineup - the Honor Magic 6 RSR. The announcement comes after the Chinese company launched a Porsche Design version of its latest foldable, the Honor Magic V2 RSR. This time around, the Magic 6 RSR comes with some interesting changes compared to the conventional model.

Porsche design with titanium elements



Of course, the most obvious change lies in the design of the Magic 6 RSR, which draws inspiration from Porsche's legendary heritage. The smartphone's camera module is nestled within Porsche's signature hexagonal structure, bearing reminiscences of the characteristics of Porsche sports cars. Oh, and it is made out of titanium, which we all know is the rage nowadays.

The Magic 6 RSR comes in two color variants, Agate Gray and Frozen Berry. The former has a metal-like finish similar to what you see on some Porsche cars, while the latter has a pink-ish metallic finish that will stand out in the crowd.

Some new camera magic onboard



There are changes under the hood as well. The Magic 6 RSR boasts a customized Super Dynamic Honor Falcon Camera H9800 sensor that should help with low-light photography. According to Honor, the "H9800 sensor achieves a dynamic range of up to 15 EV, which is six times as much as the previous generation."

Additionally, the smartphone features a LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System for fast and accurate shots. It is the industry's first imaging sensor with a 1200-point LiDAR Matrix, and 60 fps AF Tracking.

5000 nits of peak brightness



Another change compared to the vanilla Magic 6 can be found in the display of the RSR. There's a NanoCrystal Shield layer protecting the screen from scratches and scuffs, and Honor cites a new display technology called Dual-layer OLED Tandem Display. Although there's no information on what exactly hides behind the PR talk, the new display supposedly delivers an extended screen lifespan (600% according to Honor) and better brightness (5000 nits peak HDR brightness).

Further down the specs sheet, things are looking similar to the regular Magic 6 Pro, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, a second generation lithium-silicon battery with a capacity of 5,600 mAh, and the Power Enhanced Chip Honor E1. The phone comes with MagicOS 8.0 out of the box, and there are some upgrades to various features such as Magic Portal, and MagicRing, as well as custom Porsche themes.

Price worthy of a Porsche


Well, there's no easy way to share this; the starting price of the Honor Magic 6 RSR is £1,599 (around $2000), and the phone will be available in the UK on honor.com/uk and the Porsche Design website, porsche-design.com. This might as well be the cheapest Porsche out there; it's all down to perspective.

Stay tuned for our full Honor Magic 6 RSR review!
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

