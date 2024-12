Honor’s latest premium smartphone packs Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple camera

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Honor is one of the few phone brands announcing new products in the last week of the year. The new Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is Honor’s latest flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.Not really a surprise, Honor’s premium smartphone is now available for purchase in China , but it’s likely to go on sale worldwide starting next year. The Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design comes in two colorways – Provence Purple and Agate Ash.The cheapest model costs CNY 8,000 ($1,200 / €1,050) and packs 16/512 GB RAM, while the most expensive version is available for CNY 9,000 ($1,230 / €1,185) and has 24 GB/1 TB memory.Besides the very powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has a few other aces under its sleeve. For starters, the flagship boasts a triple camera setup: 50 MP main + 200 MP telephoto + 50 MP ultra-wide. There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper in the front, accompanied by a 3D sensor that supposedly improves depth effects in portrait selfies.Another selling point of Honor ’s top-tier phone is probably the stunning 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution, up to 5,000 nits brightness, and protective glass. The Chinese company has upgraded the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s in-display optical fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic one.On the inside, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design features a large enough 5,850 mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging speeds. No word on autonomy, but just like many flagships it won’t go above the two-days battery life on a normal use.The new Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design features IP68/IP69 certifications and dual SIM support. Other highlights of the flagship include IR blaster, NFC (Near Field Communications), two-way satellite connectivity (Beidou satellite only), Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G support.