Honor’s latest premium smartphone packs Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple camera

honor
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design
Honor is one of the few phone brands announcing new products in the last week of the year. The new Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is Honor’s latest flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Not really a surprise, Honor’s premium smartphone is now available for purchase in China, but it’s likely to go on sale worldwide starting next year. The Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design comes in two colorways – Provence Purple and Agate Ash.

The cheapest model costs CNY 8,000 ($1,200 / €1,050) and packs 16/512 GB RAM, while the most expensive version is available for CNY 9,000 ($1,230 / €1,185) and has 24 GB/1 TB memory.

Besides the very powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has a few other aces under its sleeve. For starters, the flagship boasts a triple camera setup: 50 MP main + 200 MP telephoto + 50 MP ultra-wide. There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper in the front, accompanied by a 3D sensor that supposedly improves depth effects in portrait selfies.

Another selling point of Honor’s top-tier phone is probably the stunning 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution, up to 5,000 nits brightness, and protective glass. The Chinese company has upgraded the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design’s in-display optical fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic one.



On the inside, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design features a large enough 5,850 mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging speeds. No word on autonomy, but just like many flagships it won’t go above the two-days battery life on a normal use.

The new Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design features IP68/IP69 certifications and dual SIM support. Other highlights of the flagship include IR blaster, NFC (Near Field Communications), two-way satellite connectivity (Beidou satellite only), Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G support.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
