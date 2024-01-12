Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Honor introduces its new flagships running on MagicOS 8.0

@cosminvasile
As expected, Honor unveiled its first flagships for 2024, the Magic6 and Magic6 Pro. Both phones have been officially introduced in China, but they will be launched in other countries in the coming weeks.

For the most part, the phones offer similar specs. It’s the camera that differentiates the two Honor flagships, so if you’re a photography enthusiast, you’ll definitely want to go for the Magic6 Pro, which offers better camera features.

While the Magic6 packs a 50-megapixel f/1.9 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, the Pro model boasts a 50-megapixel f/1.4-f/2.0 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an incredible 180-megpaixel periscope lens (2.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom).

On the inside, both phones pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors, paired with 12/16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. In addition, both flagships sport 6.8-inch curved AMOLED displays with 1,264 x 2,800 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

One other difference between the two Honor Magic6 series phones is the front-facing camera. The vanilla Magic6 has a standard 32-megapixel selfie snapper, while the Magic6 Pro adds a 3D depth face unlock module on the secondary camera.

It’s also worth noting that the Magic6 is powered by a 5,450 mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support, while Magic6 Pro packs a slightly larger 5,600 mAh battery with 80 wired and 66W wireless charging support.

Currently, Magic6 is available for purchase in China for as low as $620, while the cheapest Magic6 Pro model (12/256GB) costs around $800. The phones are available in five different colors: black, blue, green, purple and white.
