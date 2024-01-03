Honor teases the Magic 6 Pro with a camera bump shaped like a luxury watch
Smartphone design might be a bit stale when it comes to overall shape, but the camera bump adds a unique and stylish touch. Honor knows this and has incorporated a new and interesting camera bump design into the Magic 6 Pro.
Honor CEO George Zhao teased the design of the upcoming Magic 6 Pro on Weibo, ending leaks and rumors that had been circulating online for the past couple of months. According to Zhao, the Honor Magic 6 "draws design inspiration from historical civilization and the beauty of nature."
The image, posted on the Chinese social network, reveals the phone in all its glory, showcasing its sleek and futuristic appearance and a color named Haihu Qing, drawing inspiration from the Chinese Qinghai Lake. You can see it in the image; it really resembles a frozen lake.
The camera bump is another design touch that Honor is proud of. Mr. Zhao talks about the "cong" shape used for the camera bump. It's a Neolithic symbol that represents unity and harmony and is the most complex form found in Neolithic jade artifacts from more than 4000 years ago.
Jade cong artifacts
The other reference that Western readers will understand much better is that the camera bump of the Honor Magic 6 Pro uses the most popular diamond-cutting form from the 19th century, which also happens to be one of the go-to shapes for luxury watches such as Patek Philippe and Rolex.
The camera bump also looks like a luxury watch
The three cameras inside the square-inside-a-circle shape follow the same design language pioneered by the Magic 4 Pro and subsequently used in the Magic 5 Pro. The "Star Wheel" was inspired by the first image of a black hole.
To finish off the design analysis, the back seems to be curved, just like the previous few generations.
Honor Magic 6 Pro expected specs
We have some leaks and rumors about the phone, which suggest that the Magic 6 Pro will most likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an impressive 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera. Additionally, the phone is rumored to have a curved display for a sleek and modern look.
The report additionally highlights that all models within the Magic 6 series will incorporate Omnivision’s OV50K sensor. This sensor, boasting a 1/1.3-inch size, assures a consistent enhancement in photo quality.
The last piece of information we have concerns fast charging. According to a certification from the Chinese 3C authority, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will retain the 66W fast-wired charger from its predecessor. The official unveiling is scheduled for January 10–11.
