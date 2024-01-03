Honor teases the Magic 6 Pro with a camera bump shaped like a luxury watch

"draws design inspiration from historical civilization and the beauty of nature."



The camera bump is another design touch that Honor is proud of. Mr. Zhao talks about the "cong" shape used for the camera bump. It's a Neolithic symbol that represents unity and harmony and is the most complex form found in Neolithic jade artifacts from more than 4000 years ago.









The other reference that Western readers will understand much better is that the camera bump of the Honor Magic 6 Pro uses the most popular diamond-cutting form from the 19th century, which also happens to be one of the go-to shapes for luxury watches such as Patek Philippe and Rolex. The other reference that Western readers will understand much better is that the camera bump of the Honor Magic 6 Pro uses the most popular diamond-cutting form from the 19th century, which also happens to be one of the go-to shapes for luxury watches such as Patek Philippe and Rolex.









The three cameras inside the square-inside-a-circle shape follow the same design language pioneered by the Magic 4 Pro and subsequently used in the Magic 5 Pro. The "Star Wheel" was inspired by the first image of a black hole.



To finish off the design analysis, the back seems to be curved, just like the previous few generations.



Honor Magic 6 Pro expected specs

We have some



The report additionally highlights that all models within the Magic 6 series will incorporate Omnivision’s OV50K sensor. This sensor, boasting a 1/1.3-inch size, assures a consistent enhancement in photo quality.



The last piece of information we have concerns fast charging. According to a certification from the Chinese 3C authority, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will retain the 66W fast-wired charger from its predecessor. The official unveiling is scheduled for January 10–11. The three cameras inside the square-inside-a-circle shape follow the same design language pioneered by the Magic 4 Pro and subsequently used in the Magic 5 Pro. The "Star Wheel" was inspired by the first image of a black hole.To finish off the design analysis, the back seems to be curved, just like the previous few generations.We have some leaks and rumors about the phone , which suggest that the Magic 6 Pro will most likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an impressive 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera. Additionally, the phone is rumored to have a curved display for a sleek and modern look.The report additionally highlights that all models within the Magic 6 series will incorporate Omnivision’s OV50K sensor. This sensor, boasting a 1/1.3-inch size, assures a consistent enhancement in photo quality.The last piece of information we have concerns fast charging. According to a certification from the Chinese 3C authority, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will retain the 66W fast-wired charger from its predecessor. The official unveiling is scheduled for January 10–11.