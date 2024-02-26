The must-have Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is now £201 more affordable on Amazon UK





Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB: Now £201 OFF on Amazon UK! Snag the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro on Amazon UK and save £201 in the process. The phone has 12GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, giving it top-tier performance. Additionally, the Honor Magic5 Pro takes gorgeous photos and has good battery life. The phone is a real bargain! £201 off (21%) Buy at Amazon



In addition to offering 512GB of storage space, the Honor Magic5 Pro boasts 12GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, giving it top-tier performance and the ability to run demanding apps and games like a champ.



Furthermore, the Honor Magic5 Pro captures beautiful photos thanks to its triple 50MP camera setup and Honor's image-processing magic. Moreover, the phone can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps.



In terms of battery life, Honor Magic5 Pro sports a 5450 mAh power cell, which should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Also, there is 50W wireless and 66W wired charging on board, with the wired one capable of filling the tank in about 45 minutes. Oh, and you are getting a charger inside the box as well.



The Honor Magic5 Pro is just special. It offers amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, has good battery life, 512GB storage space, and all that for way less than £1000. So, what are you still doing here reading the last paragraph of this awesome article? Tap that deal button and score nice savings on an amazing phone today! In addition to offering 512GB of storage space, the Honor Magic5 Pro boasts 12GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, giving it top-tier performance and the ability to run demanding apps and games like a champ.Furthermore, the Honor Magic5 Pro captures beautiful photos thanks to its triple 50MP camera setup and Honor's image-processing magic. Moreover, the phone can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps.In terms of battery life, Honor Magic5 Pro sports a 5450 mAh power cell, which should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Also, there is 50W wireless and 66W wired charging on board, with the wired one capable of filling the tank in about 45 minutes. Oh, and you are getting a charger inside the box as well.The Honor Magic5 Pro is just special. It offers amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, has good battery life, 512GB storage space, and all that for way less than £1000. So, what are you still doing here reading the last paragraph of this awesome article? Tap that deal button and score nice savings on an amazing phone today!

You probably always go for either the 128GB version or the 256GB model when you buy a new phone if you want to spend as little as possible on your new purchase. That is because a phone with amazing performance and 512GB of storage space will usually set you back £1000+. Today, however, is one of those beautiful days when you can score massive savings on an amazing smartphone and get a handset with 512GB of storage space for far less than £1000.At the moment, Amazon UK is selling the powerful Honor Magic5 Pro with 512GB of storage space at a sweet 21% price cut, which means you can snag this bad boy for £201 off its price if you take advantage of this offer right now while the opportunity is still present and up for grabs. And believe us, you definitely want to pull the trigger on this deal, as the Honor Magic5 Pro is a mobile powerhouse and a real value for money.