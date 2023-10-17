Treat yourself to a high-end phone on the cheap and get an Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB for £200 off from Amazon UK





With 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, and Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, the Honor Magic 5 Pro has an immense amount of firepower. It can run demanding tasks and games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any issues, and multitasking should be a breeze on this one.



Since we are talking about a high-end phone here, we should also mention that the Honor Magic 5 Pro takes beautiful photos with its triple 50MP camera system on its back. It can also shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, so your clips will look as great as your landscape photos.



Additionally, the Honor Magic 5 Pro sports a 5,450 mAh battery on board, giving it enough power to get you through the day without any pit stops for feeling that massive tank. Moreover, the phone comes with 50W wireless charging support and 66W wired charging, which takes around 45 minutes to recharge the battery. Oh, and you will also find a charging brick inside the box, which is pretty awesome since we rarely get such gifts when buying a high-end smartphone.



The feeling of spending £1000+ on a new high-end phone with incredible performance is a painful one. Thankfully, Amazon UK is letting you grab a high-end phone for significantly less than £1000, saving you a substantial amount of money and preventing you from experiencing that awful feeling again.Currently, Honor's ultra-powerful Magic 5 Pro is 21% off its price at the retailer. Such a price cut means you will score sweet savings of £200 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch an Honor Magic 5 Pro right now.