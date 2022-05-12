Honor Magic4 Pro’s international availability starts on May 13, the UK gets it first
It’s been quite the road trip for Honor’s new flagship, the Magic4 Pro. The phone was initially unveiled back in March at MWC 2022 and made it to China one month later. Today, Honor announced the Magic4 Pro will be available internationally beginning this month.
Before that, however, customers in the UK will be the first to be offered the opportunity to purchase the Honor Magic4 Pro. The flagship will be available for purchase starting May 13 for £950. Those interested can pre-order the phone from HiHonor.com, Three, Currys, Amazon, Argos, and Carphone Warehouse.
The phone’s screen can display up to 1.07 billion colors and supports 100% DCI-P3, which translates in sharper, more true-to-life colors. Additionally, the display features HDR 10+ support, Honor’s MotionSync technology and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Magic4 Pro is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery featuring Honor’s most powerful SuperCharge combination to offer an ultra-long battery life. With 100W Wired Honor SuperCharge, the Honor Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes. It’s also important to mention that this is Honor’s first device to support 100W Wireless Honor SuperCharge technolog, which powers up the phone to a 50% charge in just 15 minutes.
Along with the Magic4 Pro, Honor announced a couple of other products will be made available in the UK at the same time, including the Honor Watch GS 3 and the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro. The former will be available for as low as £190 (Classic Gold, Ocean Blue models cost £210) from Hihonor.com and Amazon, while the latter is priced to sell for £170 from Hihonor.com.
The Magic4 Pro is Honor’s first flagship device as an independent brand to global markets. The phone packs some of the best technologies in the industry, including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G chipset and a stunning 6.8-inch Quad-Curved display with ultra-thin bezels.
When it comes to camera, Honor’s flagship packs a powerful triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.
Honor Watch GS 3
