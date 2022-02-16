Honor’s next Magic series flagships will be unveiled on February 28

Honor’s next Magic series flagships will be unveiled on February 280
It will be interesting to see if Honor will be able to keep its strong growth momentum in 2022 too, but we can be certain the Chinese company will try. In that regard, Honor announced that its next Magic series flagships will be revealed on February 28 at Mobile World Congress 2022.
Little else is known about the Magic 4 series other than the fact that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Although that’s the only information confirmed by Honor, previous reports claimed the Magic 4 series flagships will boast an impressive 50-megapixel main camera, and AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.
The Magic 4 series is expected to include at least three different devices, such as the Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, and Magic 4 Pro+. Even though all three will be reportedly equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, we’re expecting some major differences to justify the names and price tags. Stay tuned for more on Honor’s upcoming Magic 4 series flagship.