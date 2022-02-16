 Honor’s next Magic series flagships will be unveiled on February 28 - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
honor

Honor’s next Magic series flagships will be unveiled on February 28

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Honor’s next Magic series flagships will be unveiled on February 28
Honor is one of the few smartphone manufacturers that recorded an impressive growth in Q4, especially in China. The company’s Honor 50 performed admirably in the mid-range segment, and the fact that it was launched in more than 40 markets helped make it popular among larger audiences too.

It will be interesting to see if Honor will be able to keep its strong growth momentum in 2022 too, but we can be certain the Chinese company will try. In that regard, Honor announced that its next Magic series flagships will be revealed on February 28 at Mobile World Congress 2022.

Little else is known about the Magic 4 series other than the fact that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Although that’s the only information confirmed by Honor, previous reports claimed the Magic 4 series flagships will boast an impressive 50-megapixel main camera, and AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Magic 4 series is expected to include at least three different devices, such as the Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, and Magic 4 Pro+. Even though all three will be reportedly equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, we’re expecting some major differences to justify the names and price tags. Stay tuned for more on Honor’s upcoming Magic 4 series flagship.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Pixel 6 fingerprint calibration tool fails
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pixel 6 fingerprint calibration tool fails
Google's Privacy Sandbox seeks to reduce tracking of users on Android and the Web
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google's Privacy Sandbox seeks to reduce tracking of users on Android and the Web
Galaxy S22 battery life & tests: upgrade or disappointment?
by Doroteya Borisova,  20
Galaxy S22 battery life & tests: upgrade or disappointment?
Samsung's already affordable Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted for the very first time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's already affordable Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted for the very first time
-$50
TSMC's attempt to build U.S. fab hindered by cultural issues
by Alan Friedman,  3
TSMC's attempt to build U.S. fab hindered by cultural issues
iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 6: new designs or blasts from the past?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 6: new designs or blasts from the past?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless