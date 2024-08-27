Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Honor Magic V3 to have some nice AI features built in partnership with Google Cloud

Honor's Magic V3 is the company's super thin foldable smartphone, announced in China in July of this year. Now, the company is announcing several new apps in partnership with Google Cloud that will bring AI-powered productivity to the foldable smartphone.

The apps are somewhat similar to apps and features from Galaxy AI or Google's AI suite. The new set of apps was built in partnership with Google Cloud, so it makes sense that these apps look somewhat familiar.

The Magic V3 will have an AI Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation, and Honor Notes Live Translation. These features will be available prior to the global launch of the phone at IFA in Berlin this year. AI Eraser is very similar to Google's Magic Editor. It can remove people from a photo and seems to be doing it quite successfully judging by the video posted by the company.

Video Thumbnail

Honor Notes Live Translation is also similar to Galaxy AI's feature. It listens and detects language, and then transcribes it down in a clean note. The Face to Face Translation feature lets you use the external display of the foldable to display translated speech.

Also, you will be getting a "Magic Portal" in MagicOS 8 that will allow you to open two apps simultaneously in multitasking mode. These features will be available on the Magic V3 at its global launch.

I believe many people will like these features and the inclusion of helpful AI tools on the foldable. As AI comes more and more into our lives, it makes sense that I almost feel like these features are to be expected on a modern smartphone anyway.
