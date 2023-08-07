Honor’s foldable smartphone set for global release on September 1
Initially introduced in China last month, arguably the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V2 finally has a global release date. The Chinese handset maker has just teased the global debut of its foldable phone at IFA 2023.
Considering Honor’s IFA 2023 keynote is scheduled for September 1, it’s not hard to guess when the Magic V2 will be launched globally. Of course, we don’t expect the foldable phone to be released all over the world at the same time, but Europeans are expected to get the Magic V2 as early as September 1.
But it’s not just design that makes the Magic V2 a very appealing alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. Honor’s flagship is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256/512/1TB of internal memory.
As far as the battery goes, the Magic V2 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that features 66W wired charging support. The 7.92-inch OLED display features 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
Honor’s Magic V2 feels the better foldable smartphone on paper in comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But if you want even more arguments, let’s just say that Honor’s foldable smartphone will be a lot cheaper than Samsung’s.
We don’t expect the international version of Magic V2 to be as cheap as its Chinese counterpart, but even so it will make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 seem like a very expensive phone.
Honor Magic V2 is likely to be available for purchase in Europe for as low as €1300, while the US version should cost $1300, but this is just a guess so take it with a grain of salt.
At just 4.8mm folded and 9.9mm unfolded, the Magic V2 is the thinnest foldable in the market. Compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 that’s 6.1mm thin when folded and 13.4mm when it’s unfolded, Honor’s device feels like the next generation of foldable smartphones.
Also, the phone has a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel main camera, which is complemented by 50-megapixel wide-angle and 20-megapixel telephoto cameras.
