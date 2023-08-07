Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Honor’s foldable smartphone set for global release on September 1

honor
@cosminvasile
Honor’s foldable smartphone set for global release on September 1
Initially introduced in China last month, arguably the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V2 finally has a global release date. The Chinese handset maker has just teased the global debut of its foldable phone at IFA 2023.

Considering Honor’s IFA 2023 keynote is scheduled for September 1, it’s not hard to guess when the Magic V2 will be launched globally. Of course, we don’t expect the foldable phone to be released all over the world at the same time, but Europeans are expected to get the Magic V2 as early as September 1.

At just 4.8mm folded and 9.9mm unfolded, the Magic V2 is the thinnest foldable in the market. Compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 that’s 6.1mm thin when folded and 13.4mm when it’s unfolded, Honor’s device feels like the next generation of foldable smartphones.

But it’s not just design that makes the Magic V2 a very appealing alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. Honor’s flagship is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256/512/1TB of internal memory.

Also, the phone has a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel main camera, which is complemented by 50-megapixel wide-angle and 20-megapixel telephoto cameras.

As far as the battery goes, the Magic V2 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that features 66W wired charging support. The 7.92-inch OLED display features 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Honor’s Magic V2 feels the better foldable smartphone on paper in comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But if you want even more arguments, let’s just say that Honor’s foldable smartphone will be a lot cheaper than Samsung’s.

We don’t expect the international version of Magic V2 to be as cheap as its Chinese counterpart, but even so it will make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 seem like a very expensive phone.

Honor Magic V2 is likely to be available for purchase in Europe for as low as €1300, while the US version should cost $1300, but this is just a guess so take it with a grain of salt.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless