Android honor

A foldable Honor Magic Fold is reportedly in the works

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 14, 2021, 11:13 AM
A foldable Honor Magic Fold is reportedly in the works
The foldable smartphone market is about to heat up thanks to upgraded products from Samsung and new entries from Google and Oppo. Now, a new report reveals that another brand is planning a smartphone.

The Honor Magic Fold could rival the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 3


The latest Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) report reveals that Honor is planning to release its first foldable smartphone at some point in the next year with an in-folding display.

DSCC claims the product will “closely follow” the upcoming foldable products from Google, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. Their devices are all scheduled for late 2021, so an announcement in the first quarter of 2022 might be Honor’s target.

The device will be Honor’s first foldable smartphone. Importantly, it’ll also be developed completely independently — Honor is no longer owned by Huawei, so it can’t borrow the tech used on the Mate X2 foldable, for example.

Not much else is known about the upcoming device at this stage. But it will reportedly use foldable displays from suppliers BOE and Visionox, and it could be marketed as the ‘Honor Magic Fold.’

The name suggests Honor’s foldable will rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 rather than the cheaper and more compact Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which are set to be announced in early August.

