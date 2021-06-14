A foldable Honor Magic Fold is reportedly in the works
The Honor Magic Fold could rival the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 3
The latest Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) report reveals that Honor is planning to release its first foldable smartphone at some point in the next year with an in-folding display.
The device will be Honor’s first foldable smartphone. Importantly, it’ll also be developed completely independently — Honor is no longer owned by Huawei, so it can’t borrow the tech used on the Mate X2 foldable, for example.
The name suggests Honor’s foldable will rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 rather than the cheaper and more compact Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which are set to be announced in early August.