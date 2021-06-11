5G Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE specs get detailed
The Honor 50 Pro
The most expensive device of the bunch — the Honor 50 Pro — has been confirmed to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and this leak reveals the presence of a 6.72-inch AMOLED screen.
The latter, which sits inside a massive camera bump, consists of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers that act as macro and depth sensors.
Completing the package is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The latter is impressive, but the actual battery capacity is a bit disappointing considering the sheer size of the phone.
Honor is staying quiet about the return of Google services to its phones, but Honor Germany said last month that it’s happening. The two companies were also in talks earlier this year.
The vanilla Honor 50 should be available as a slightly cheaper alternative. It also uses the 5G Snapdragon 778G but features a smaller 6.57-inch OLED display, according to the information in today’s leak.
The front of the phone is fitted with the same 32-megapixel selfie camera as the Honor 50 Pro and the rear uses the same quad-camera setup. The key difference is that there’s no secondary selfie camera on this phone.
Honor 50
Despite being a physically smaller phone, the Honor 50 reportedly includes a larger 4,300mAh battery. The downside is that only 66W fast charging is supported, although that’s certainly nothing to complain about.
Acting as the mid-ranger in Honor’s 50 series is the Honor 50 SE 5G. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G, includes a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and a 6.78-inch LCD display.
There’s also a triple-camera setup on the rear. A 100-megapixel sensor leads the way and is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel selfie camera can be found on the front.
If priced correctly and fitted with Google services, the Honor 50 SE 5G could be one of the best budget 5G phones in 2021.
Honor 50 SE 5G
