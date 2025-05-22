Honor 400 series is official – and it's coming for Samsung's mid-range crown

Beyond a snapshot.

AI Eraser – Removes unwanted objects.

– Removes unwanted objects. AI Outpainting – Extends your photo beyond its borders.

– Extends your photo beyond its borders. AI Erase Passers-by – Deletes people from crowded backgrounds with one tap.

– Deletes people from crowded backgrounds with one tap. AI Remove Reflection – Gets rid of pesky glare and reflections.

There is also Moving Photo Collage, which lets you stitch together up to 9 moving photos into one fun video story. You can even share these across Android and iOS devices without any hiccups, thanks to cross-ecosystem compatibility.



Recommended Stories Moreover, the Honor 400 Pro 5G delivers what Honor is calling its smartest Android experience yet. It runs on MagicOS 9.0 and is packed with Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Google Lens and Magic Portal. You also get a bunch of AI-powered tools like AI Translation, AI Writing, AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Minutes and AI Subtitles – basically covering all the productivity angles.



So, what powers all of this? A 5300mAh silicon-carbon battery, which promises up to 33 hours of voice calls, 26 hours of offline video or 15 hours of streaming. Charging is super fast, too – with 100W SuperCharge, you can get to 50% in just 15 minutes.



The regular Honor 400 has the same battery size but slightly slower charging – a 66W SuperCharge that hits 44% in 15 minutes.



As for performance, the Pro is equipped with the



Both devices ship with MagicOS 9.0 and get



Bright display and classy colors

The Honor 400 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an ultra-bright 5000nits HDR peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone weighs just 205g and measures 8.1mm thick, making it lightweight and comfy to hold.



It's also built tough with Five-Star drop resistance certification from SGS and IP68+IP69 dust and water protection. But hey, don't go testing how tough it really is – those ratings come from controlled lab tests, after all. You can grab it in Lunar Grey or Midnight Black.





Honor 400 Pro in Lunar Grey and Midnight Black. | Image credit – Honor

The standard Honor 400 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.55-inch AMOLED panel but still hits the same 5000nits HDR brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. This one's available in:



Desert Gold

Lunar Grey

Midnight Black

Honor 400 in the colors listed above. | Image credit – Honor

Pricing and availability

Honor's new 400 series is now available in the UK – a market where the brand is quickly climbing the charts. In fact, it is now the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the UK, with over 70% year-over-year growth in 2024. The company's retail and carrier presence there has doubled – and with these new models, Honor clearly plans to keep that momentum going.



The phones are also available across Europe starting today. As for the US, no word yet, but if you are really set to get one, you can always import. Here's the price breakdown:



Honor 400 Pro 5G: £699.99 / €799 / ~$940 (when directly converted)

£699.99 / €799 / ~$940 (when directly converted) Honor 400 5G (256GB): £399.99 / €499 / ~$537

£399.99 / €499 / ~$537 Honor 400 5G (512GB): £449 / €549 / ~$600

How does it stack up against the competition?

With its specs, camera setup, AI features, big battery and long-term software support, the Honor 400 series goes head-to-head with phones like the Samsung Galaxy A56. Samsung's also been pushing AI hard lately, so it is a solid alternative. But Honor does pull ahead in a few key areas – namely bigger battery, faster charging and arguably better cameras.









And now that Honor is extending its software support, I think the Honor 400 series is shaping up to be a pretty compelling pick if you want a powerful mid-ranger that doesn't cost a fortune but still delivers big on performance.

The Honor 400 Pro introduces AI Editing, designed to boost your creative workflow. There is also the HD Moving Photo feature, which saves three-second clips of movement so you can easily share or tweak short videos on social media.Here are some of the AI-powered photo tools the Honor 400 Pro offers: