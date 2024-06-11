Honor 200 and 200 Pro prices leaked ahead of European launch
Up Next:
Honor’s 200 series has already been released in China, but the handset maker promised to bring them to European markets too. The company confirmed last month that its AI-centric smartphones will be officially introduced in Paris on June 12.
Although we know how much these phones cost because they are already available in China, European prices will be very different. With just a few days left until the official launch, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed what they claim to be the European prices of the Honor 200 and 200 Pro.
On top of that, it appears that Honor will offer some incentives to customers who decide to purchase either of the two models, but these will only be available in “select countries.”
That said, if you’re living in one of the “select countries” and purchase the Honor 200 or 200 Pro, you might receive a pair of Honor Choice open-ear TWS earbuds valued at €99.
There will be no difference between the Chinese and European Honor 200 models except at software level. Even the number of differences between the two phones is minimal but seems to be significant enough to justify the rather big price gap.
Another difference between the two phones is the size of the display. The regular model sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, while the Pro comes with a slightly larger 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display.
Also, the Honor Pro 200’s 5000 mAh battery has 66W wireless fast charging support, while the Honor 200 doesn’t have this feature. Finally, the Pro model has an additional 2-megapixel camera in the front besides the 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
Although we know how much these phones cost because they are already available in China, European prices will be very different. With just a few days left until the official launch, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed what they claim to be the European prices of the Honor 200 and 200 Pro.
Since these phones will be available in multiple, we’ll have different prices depending on the model. For example, the 12/512GB Honor 200 will be available for €600-650, while the Honor 200 Pro will cost €750-800.
On top of that, it appears that Honor will offer some incentives to customers who decide to purchase either of the two models, but these will only be available in “select countries.”
That said, if you’re living in one of the “select countries” and purchase the Honor 200 or 200 Pro, you might receive a pair of Honor Choice open-ear TWS earbuds valued at €99.
Few but significant differences between the two phones
There will be no difference between the Chinese and European Honor 200 models except at software level. Even the number of differences between the two phones is minimal but seems to be significant enough to justify the rather big price gap.
Based on the Chinese models, we know that the Honor 200 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the Honor 200 Pro packs a much more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.
Another difference between the two phones is the size of the display. The regular model sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, while the Pro comes with a slightly larger 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display.
Also, the Honor Pro 200’s 5000 mAh battery has 66W wireless fast charging support, while the Honor 200 doesn’t have this feature. Finally, the Pro model has an additional 2-megapixel camera in the front besides the 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: