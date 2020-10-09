Tipster says to expect low-priced version of this Apple device to launch next month
A major leak discovered on China's Weibo site revealed that Apple could be releasing the HomePod Mini next month. The original HomePod was Apple's late entry into the smart speaker category that was created by Amazon for its Echo products. A smart speaker usually consists of a speaker and a digital assistant. Users can use the device to control smart devices inside the home including thermostats, lights, televisions, and more. The user can stream music from his play list, obtain the latest weather, news, sports scores, stock prices, and more. Food can be ordered and just about everything one can do with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant on a phone, can be achieved with a smart speaker.
The leaked information found on Weibo revealed that a HomePod Mini could be released in the middle of next month, priced at $99. Obviously, Apple will have to cut some corners to bring the pricing down under $100. With the holiday shopping season just about ready to begin, the tech giant hopes to have the HomePod Mini available in time for shoppers; smart speakers are a popular Christmas and Chanukah gift but at $349, Apple's speaker was way too pricey to be purchased as a holiday gift. At the rumored $99 price, the HomePod Mini might be found under many more trees than the original version.