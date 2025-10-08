iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 13h ago

I just checked on my S25U and no 5G SA yet, hopefully we see it soon.

cali_kush503
cali_kush503
Arena Apprentice
• 3h ago

I live outside of Portland Oregon and I'd say about 90% of the time I'm connected to 5G, the only time I see a drop to 5Ge (which is 4G LTE) is when I'm driving through rural areas where it's obvious there's no 5G connections. That being said, I'm still shocked that in my tiny city of just 2,000 people, my wife and I have 5G connections on our S22 Ultras

Caliluvv
Caliluvv
Arena Apprentice
• 1h agoedited
↵cali_kush503 said:

I live outside of Portland Oregon and I'd say about 90% of the time I'm connected to 5G, the only time I see a drop to 5Ge (which is 4G LTE) is when I'm driving through rural areas where it's obvious there's no 5G connections. That being said, I'm still shocked that in my tiny city of just 2,000 people, my wife and I have 5G connections on our S22 Ultras

Your are very lucky . In big cities it's the opposite. I live here in los Angeles California one of the biggest cities in the US. And att is on slow 5GE about 90 percent of the time. The other 10 percent it's on the low band 5G which is also terribly slow . I'm about to pay of my phone a Samsung 24 and leave them and got to metro by T-Mobile. All my friends wit metro by T-Mobile have SOLID BLAZING FAST 5G UC all over LA 100 percent of the time. I've had multiple phones on at&t over the years iPhones , Motorolas , pixels right now a Samsung , the most expensive plan and paying the extra 7 for turbo. And it don't matter i learned to accept at&t is just terrible here in los Angeles. Like I said I'ma leave em after paying off my phone after 6 years of being with them there has been no improvement it's just as bad as slow as it was 6 years ago. I'm over it.

