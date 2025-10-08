Home Discussions You are here Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 08, 2025, 3:56 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 13h ago ... I just checked on my S25U and no 5G SA yet, hopefully we see it soon. Like 1 Reactions All Quote cali_kush503 Arena Apprentice • 3h ago ... I live outside of Portland Oregon and I'd say about 90% of the time I'm connected to 5G, the only time I see a drop to 5Ge (which is 4G LTE) is when I'm driving through rural areas where it's obvious there's no 5G connections. That being said, I'm still shocked that in my tiny city of just 2,000 people, my wife and I have 5G connections on our S22 Ultras Like Reactions All Quote Caliluvv Arena Apprentice • 1h agoedited ↵cali_kush503 said: I live outside of Portland Oregon and I'd say about 90% of the time I'm connected to 5G, the only time I see a drop to 5Ge (which is 4G LTE) is when I'm driving through rural areas where it's obvious there's no 5G connections. That being said, I'm still shocked that in my tiny city of just 2,000 people, my wife and I have 5G connections on our S22 Ultras ... Your are very lucky . In big cities it's the opposite. I live here in los Angeles California one of the biggest cities in the US. And att is on slow 5GE about 90 percent of the time. The other 10 percent it's on the low band 5G which is also terribly slow . I'm about to pay of my phone a Samsung 24 and leave them and got to metro by T-Mobile. All my friends wit metro by T-Mobile have SOLID BLAZING FAST 5G UC all over LA 100 percent of the time. I've had multiple phones on at&t over the years iPhones , Motorolas , pixels right now a Samsung , the most expensive plan and paying the extra 7 for turbo. And it don't matter i learned to accept at&t is just terrible here in los Angeles. Like I said I'ma leave em after paying off my phone after 6 years of being with them there has been no improvement it's just as bad as slow as it was 6 years ago. I'm over it. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
