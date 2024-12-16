HMD Arc is a new phone that will make you smile through tears because of its battery
HMD Global, the company that acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand for its phones, has sneakily slipped out a new phone.
It's called HMD Arc and it's meant to be affordable and reliable. Those who can't justify paying top dollar for a flagship and are after simplicity and reliability, will be interested. So far, details on pricing and availability remain under wraps, but its specifications suggest a straightforward device designed for everyday use.
The screen looks stylish, with a teardrop notch housing the front-facing camera, emphasizing a practical design over flashy features.
Running Android 14 (Go edition), the device should provide a streamlined and efficient experience, especially for first-time smartphone users or those upgrading from older models
A key selling point of the HMD Arc is its 5,000mAh battery, which ensures stress-free moments for those who are often on the go and don't have access to the plug. However, with just 10W charging support, refueling the battery might feel sluggish compared to faster-charging options available in the market. That's a real bummer.
On the back of the phone, the dual-camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary lens whose specifications haven’t been detailed. A 5MP front camera offers basic functionality for selfies and casual video calls.
The HMD Arc keeps things basic with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display featuring a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Sure, these specs are nothing to write home about, but I find the six and a half inch display to be the golden mean between smaller and bigger phones.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by an Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD. That's great, if you ask me. This hardware is well-suited for casual tasks like browsing, social media, and light gaming, but don't expect powerhouse miracles out of it.
Despite its affordability, the HMD Arc includes features that enhance its durability and security. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for convenient unlocking and an IP52/IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Additionally, HMD Global has committed to providing two years of security updates, a standout promise in the entry-level segment.
