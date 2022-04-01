“Hey, seriously?” and other phrases that may trigger Siri by accident

"Hey, seriously?" – Works 1 out of 5 times

"Hey, sir!" – Works 5 out of 5 times

"Hey, Terry!" – Works 1 out of 5 times

How to turn off "Hey, Siri" so it stops listening all the time (saving you some battery!)





Got any examples of your own, with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant?





Obviously it all depends on the clarity of your speech and your particular dialect. But in my case, Siri on my Apple Watch starts eagerly listening about 1 out of 5 times when I say this phrase.And I do say it a lot. Any others who vocally and almost involuntarily blurt that out when something goes wrong?For whatever reason I can say "Hey, sir!" near my watch and Siri would always pop up and start listening. "Sir" doesn't have an "i" in the end, and I clearly don't say an "i", so this is baffling, but there we go.You better not be at any fancy events where people call each other sirs and madams, because your Apple Watch could easily get triggered all the time, listening in on those conversations about yachts, and perhaps most importantly – wasting that precious battery.In case you know people named Terry, Cherry, Berry, Ciri, mostly depending on your inflection you can definitely pronounce them in a way that would get Siri to perk up, and start listening to the rest of that conversation.It's pretty funny, but nowhere near as easy to achieve as with the previous two, at least not with my dialect. But I'm sure you'll find your own phrases if you look into it, and we can all be sure there are definitely more. Especially if we expand our search into different languages…As previously mentioned, Siri is by far the virtual assistant you should least worry about when it comes to privacy, especially when compared to Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa.But if you wish to stop it from listening on both your iPhone and Apple Watch, at the very least in order to save on some battery, I'll tell you how to do it without losing Siri's helpful functionality.You'll just have to trigger it by pressing a button instead of saying a phrase, so the chance of any accidental triggers are shrunken down to an absolute minimum.To stop Siri from listening for "Hey, Siri" on your iPhone: Open theapp and navigate to, then tapto disable it. You can still trigger Siri at any time by pressing and holding your iPhone's power key.To stop Siri from listening for "Hey, Siri" on your Apple Watch: Press the button on its top-right to see all of your Apple Watch apps, and navigate to(it's a gear icon). Scroll down to findand tap it, then tapto disable it. You can still trigger Siri on your Apple Watch by pressing and holding the button on its top-right.Except now the microphones on both your watch and smartphone won't be on all the time, waiting to hear "Hey, Siri" or anything similar enough.Let us know in the comments if you've discovered any fun examples that could trigger your virtual assistant of choice by accident, so your fellow tech enthusiasts would know about them.And who knows – maybe the tech companies behind those virtual assistants will see these examples and use them to improve their speech recognition, so we can all be more comfortable when having private interactions around our smart devices.