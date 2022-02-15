 Here is how you may soon stream apps from your Pixel phone to your computer - PhoneArena

Android Google

Here is how you may soon stream apps from your Pixel phone to your computer

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Here is how you may soon stream apps from your Pixel phone to your computer
It looks like Google has been working on a way for Pixel phones to mirror apps on Chromebooks. After Google released the first Android 13 Developer Preview build for Pixel phones, the people from 9to5Google decided to test how this new feature would work, and it turns out that app mirroring may also work on Windows 11 PCs and Macs.

According to the report, there are two 'Cross Device' applications in the Android 13 Developer Preview that allow Pixel owners to connect their Pixel phone to another device. By using these two apps, a Pixel phone with Android 13 and a 'special web app,' Dylan Roussel from 9to5Google managed to establish cross-device streaming between a Pixel phone and a Chromebook, and then, although according to Google, this feature is Chromebook exclusive, he managed to establish such a stream between a Pixel and a Windows 11 PC.

The new Pixel cross-device streaming feature works by creating a virtual screen on your computer. When you choose an app from a displayed list of apps on your Pixel phone, it is streamed to your computer, and once launched, you may use it exactly as if it were installed on your PC. Because the computer serves as a second screen, you may use your phone to do other things on it while using your chosen app on your computer without disrupting the stream.

It also appears that only PC, Linux, and Mac users would need to use the 'special web app' in conjunction with the two new Android 13 apps to establish cross-device streaming. Chromebook users may use a built-in Chrome OS app that is connected to Phone Hub, which enables you to control your phone in ways like enabling a hotspot or browsing Chrome tabs from your Android device on your Chromebook.

Pixel's cross-device streaming feature is only available on Pixel phones running Android 13. There is no information on whether this new feature will remain exclusive to Pixel phones running Android 13, or if Google will decide to make it available on other phones as well.

Let us know what you think about Pixel's cross-device streaming feature. Do you think it would be a useful feature to have, or do you think it wouldn't be something you'd use much?

