AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch

HaptX claims Meta infringed its patent for haptic VR glove design

The Meta glove is currently just a design and it is far from commercialization. Hoowever, Meta Reality Labs, the devision over at the company resonsible for VR and AR research, believes that touch is a vital piece for consumer-focused VR/AR systems. The glove would basically use rubber pads and a control system to create a sensation of pressure or resistance when the user touches a virtual object.







However, HaptX claims the two companies have had interactions with eachother and that Meta has substantially expanded on its initial prototype. A claim of direct patent infringement may lead to legal action.





Here's the tweet from HaptX with its statement:





